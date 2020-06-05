10 New Home Must Haves for Your Custom Build

by

Building a new home means endless possibilities – the chance to create your dream home!

While you probably have your perfect master suite, backyard, and kitchen layout in mind, we’re here to talk about some features that might not already be on your list.

By including a few of these new house must haves in your build, you’ll not only have your ideal set up in terms of layout and room size but all of the small details decided as well!

1. Energy-Efficient Features

One of the first things you should ask your builder about is any energy-efficient features that can be added.

Making your home as energy-efficient as possible is not only good for the environment but will also save you money on your utility bills! Ask about the possibility of solar panels, a vehicle charging station, and a home battery system.

2. Built-In Speakers

If you’re a music lover, consider installing built-in speakers in the ceilings throughout your home. You can even have them installed on your back patio to create the potential for the perfect cookout.

You’ll eliminate the need for installing wall speakers or setting up stereos in each room, saving you wall and shelf space. Simply connect your phone or another mp3 player to the docking station and you’ll be able to hear the music all throughout your home!

3. A Custom Closet

The key to an organized closet is your shelf layout. Rather than installing the various shelves and organizers after you’ve moved in, ask your builder to do it for you!

The best way to plan your closet is to take inventory of everything you own and think about how you can best organize it. Built-ins, shoe compartments, and even cabinets if your closet is large enough, can create a magazine-worthy storage space.

4. Larder Cupboards

Whether you’re an organization fanatic or love to cook, you need larder cupboards! Larder cupboards are a large enough to allow you to organize all of your dry goods in one place rather than spread out among various cabinets in your kitchen.

You can choose the layout of shelves, drawers, and cubbies based on the food your store most.

5. Plenty of Outlets

While there are regulations on electrical outlets that will require your builder to add a certain amount to each room, take the time to imagine where you might need one besides on the walls.

For example, if you use a lot of electric hair care products, such as blow dryers and straighteners, you might benefit from an in-drawer outlet. Or, if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, installing outlets under the upper cabinets can be a great help.

6. A Mudroom

A mudroom is one of those areas in the home that’s easy to take for granted but comes in handy often. Particularly if you have kids or pets, a mudroom is a must.

Your mudroom should be right off the garage and have a place to store muddy shoes, wet umbrellas, school bags, and any other items you typically shed as you walk through the door.

7. A Well-Placed Laundry Room

Laundry is an unenjoyable yet inescapable part of daily life. Why not make it easier on yourself by ensuring that your laundry room is placed in a convenient area of your home?

The best placed to put a laundry room is close to the bedrooms. That way, you won’t have to haul piles of clothes through the house, taking a lot of the hassle out of laundry day.

8. A Trash Chute

Cooking most of your meals is a great way to improve your health and save money, but the waste created by cooking can cause problems in your home. Cockroaches and ants, for instance, are attracted to food waste.

Eliminate this issue by installing a trash chute that will send your trash directly to the outdoor bins! If you recycle (and you should!), add a separate recycling chute as well.

9. A Covered Patio

Is there anything better than enjoying a warm evening in your backyard? Do so rain or shine with a covered patio! With a covered patio, you also have the option of adding an outdoor kitchen to double your backyard fun.

10. A Pot Filler

A pot filler is one of those luxuries that you didn’t know you needed until you have it. It allows you to fill pots with water directly on the stove rather than filling them at the sink and carrying them across the room.

For those who love to cook, a pot filler is a great addition to your kitchen. It will save you time and eliminate the risk of spilling water all over your new floor.

Include These New House Must Haves in Your Custom Build

For many, building a home means creating something they’ll want to live in for the rest of their lives. When working with custom builders, you have an opportunity to include every detail you’ve ever dreamt of – take advantage of it!

Make a list of your new house must haves and bring it to your builder so you can ensure everything you want is included in the plans. They’ll also be able to help you work out the finer details of your plans so you can create a home that’s both beautiful and efficient.

