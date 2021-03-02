by

To many, becoming a house owner is a dream come true. Not without reason: having your own house inevitably provides comfort and an impeccable sense of security, which many people crave. At the same time, though, being a house owner is not a piece of cake, as it requires a lot of responsibility, organization, and performing regular renovations around the house to ensure it doesn’t deteriorate with time. Add in the property is an investment, and you should always look for ways to increase your home value, to ensure when you go to sell you will not only recoup your costs but also make a profit.

That’s why it’s so important to consider the best strategies for renovating your property to increase the value of your house. To find out how to do it and what to invest in to save or even gain some money, follow our guide to see the 13 ways to increase your home value.

Refurbish the Kitchen and Bathroom

Kicking off the whole home improvement process with the kitchen remodel which is the most vital part of any household is a smart move. After all, this is the place in which we spend the most time at home, cooking and eating.

Thus, it’s crucial to invest in refurbishing it to be attractive and functionally convenient for your family. Sometimes, you might need to hire professionals to help you with this part of your home renovation plan. However, there are some simple things you can do yourself. For example, if you’re interested in painting cabinetry or adding new counters or other unique accessories, choose the most suitable color by asking interior designers for advice.

Then, explore different interior design solutions for your master bathroom. For example, it would be great to replace the old shower curtain with a new one that is more interesting both functionally and aesthetically. In addition, you might want to check out various tile designs that would look great in this space.

Yet another thing you might want to consider is getting rid of old appliances and replacing them with brand new items. For example, choose a larger refrigerator or add some kitchen appliances and kitchen items designed to make your life easier when cooking. Explore online interior decoration blogs and websites because they can offer you plenty of interesting ideas that will help you create a new stylish, functional, and eye-catching dream kitchen.

Remove Unwanted Decorations and Repair Furniture

The next step is to consider your family’s needs and remove everything from your house that doesn’t serve them well. This might include broken mirrors or rugs, rusty lamps, etc. – any item that doesn’t work properly or completely detracts from the good look of your house. At the same time, consider replacing old furniture with items that enhance the overall vibe of your house.

Deep Clean the House

Finally, as you make the rounds of your house, clean and wipe everything thoroughly. You might want to tackle one room at a time, or cover a few rooms at a time, depending on the size of your house.

Cleaning and wiping the surfaces will help freshen up the place. You might want to use a high-quality house cleaning spray to clean all surfaces and wipe them dry. Even if you do not have a house cleaner at hand, a cleaner from the market can be used effectively without much work. The idea is to give the house an overall shine.

Update the Flooring

Adding new flooring is one of the easiest ways to enhance the look of your property on a budget. You might also want to repaint it so as to brighten up your room and add extra life and energy to it! With a little DIY savvy, you can easily re-floor a room in a day. If you are not a handyman, this is a fairly common need, and there are always companies or tradesmen who can provide whatever services you may need.

Repaint the Walls and Ceiling

Possibly, the easiest strategy for your home renovation, repainting can make a big difference to the appearance of your property. And the good news is that you don’t even have to hire an expert in this field to get what you want, as the process is fairly easy! If you encounter any problems, just look up the many tutorials that can be found on platforms such as YouTube.

Pick a Fresh Wall Paint Color

To give each room in your house its own unique feeling, choose different wall color tones for different spaces. Bedrooms should be somewhat darker than the kitchen or living room. On the other hand, the dining room should be welcoming and more personal, so try to use colors that will make it the most appealing space in your house.

Choose a Paint Color that Compliments Other Parts of Your Home Renovation Plan

As mentioned above, certain colors can fail to create a cohesive image of your house and make you seem like you’re trying too hard to achieve something that’s not even worth it. So be as natural as possible in choosing colors for each room in your house because they will help create a clear picture of how they are interconnected on a deeper level!

RGB colors have become more popular these days because they can help you achieve just about any color combination you might want without having to repaint or repaper everything in your home every time there’s a change. Of course, interior designers recommend sticking with neutrals such as white, gray, or beige because they tend to be more versatile than bolder colors when it comes to home refurbishing projects.

In addition, it is important to pay attention to the way each room functions when it comes to furniture layout. You want to make sure that every room is spacious enough for various purposes like relaxing or entertaining guests without compromising its aesthetics or functionality. After all, a room in which everything is crammed together will look cramped and not very comfortable for everyone who visits your home.

Change Damaged Tiles and Cabinets

Small repairs can make a world of difference, so take care of them as soon as you notice them! For example, replacing old coverings around your bathtub is going to make a world of difference for everyone who spends at least several days at your house! This is one of the more simple ways to increase your home value without breaking the bank.

While replacing tiles with new ones will ensure that your bathroom remains leach-free and mold-free, tile repairs can make a bathroom look less attractive than it did initially. You should only replace tiles in bathrooms if they cannot be refurbished.

Where tiles may be replaced, it’s easier to swap the tiles out rather than perform any other tile repair. In addition to being water-tight, new tiles will come fitted with glue that makes them more resistant to future damage from water. If new tiles get damaged by water, it is easy enough for anyone to replace the tiles themselves – without having to call in professional tile repair services!

Choose Furniture to Suit Each Room’s Purpose

It’s crucial to purchase furniture that will fit each room of your house. So, if you’ve chosen a new paint color, choose furniture that suits it. For example, darker tones may look better with a mid-range sofa, while a light color might work better with a dark piece of furniture such as a television set or a huge console table.

A colorful palette would look great in a living room with a black and white theme, while a combination of a few colors for strips and seat cushions could be a good idea for a busy living room. To complete the look, pair it with black and white accessories.

Feel free to try bold colors with neutral tones, such as black, white, or gray, and make sure that your furniture is suitable for each room’s main purpose as well.

Buy Artworks and Other Accessories

As mentioned above, choose accessories that will help bring out the beauty of your rooms in a harmonious way. It might also be a good idea to add different pieces of art to each room so as to let your personality shine through! Art on the walls can also significantly raise the value of your property, as well as improve the feel of your space.

While it’s good to let your personality shine, some rooms should have a focal point that really draws the eye. In a living or dining room, for example, it’s not uncommon to add a large television set or hang pictures on the wall. In the bedroom, this might include accentuating the foot of your bed — for instance, by adding a decently sized piece of art above — or by adding a beautiful headboard or luxurious sheets.

In your kitchen or dining room, choose high-quality kitchen appliances that will make your cooking easier and more enjoyable — and if possible, try to pick somewhat high-end pieces. This includes everything from devices such as blender, oven, and stovetop to natural light sources. If you can afford it, it might also be a good idea to invest in stoneware dishes with lids and low-maintenance items like stainless steel pots and non-stick cookware.

All of this might cost you a bit of money, but it is all going to contribute to increasing the value of the house. After all, a fancy home is rarely a cheap one!

Choose the Right Floor Covering for Your Home’s Entrance and Garage

The first thing anyone will notice when entering your house is the flooring at the entrance. Make sure that it is both beautiful and durable enough to showcase your taste and wealth!

If your garage is connected to your house, you may be able to go back and forth between them easily, so the flooring in both areas should complement each other. It’s a good idea to combine wood or tile flooring with slate, marble, or granite since an expensive floor such as these should not be covered by something like carpet.

Get Rid of Anything You Might Want to Throw Away or Recycle

After you’re done with all these renovations, there might be some things you want to dispose of or send to a charity – think of old clothes, electronics you no longer use, etc. Go through all the things you no longer use or need, and recycle them if possible instead of just throwing them out with the garbage!

Make Changes that Can Actually Bump Up Your House Value

If you’re thinking about making those major changes to your property that would allow you to take advantage of certain government schemes or raise some money from selling it later on without much effort later on, don’t think twice – do it!

For example, installing solar heating panels if you have enough space for them can not only save you money but can also greatly impact the value of your property if/when you sell it in the future! Keep in mind, though, that while these items can cause the value of your property to grow there are also reasons why they can actually reduce it!

It is imperative that you consult a highly qualified builder and know what you are doing before undertaking any of these changes yourself. Otherwise, you might inadvertently make some changes on your property that would lead to a huge loss of money in the future.

Conclusion

Although you might have fallen in love with your house at first sight, unfortunately, over time, it might have changed a bit. As a result, you might notice that the pipes in your bathroom are leaking, squirrels have taken over your attic, and you are starting to question your taste when it comes to interior design.

However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t do anything about it! If you have some time on your hands, you could start working on your house to bring back its past greatness! We hope that the tips that we’ve included in this article will help you go through the process quickly and efficiently, so that your once great home becomes an amazing place to live in once again.

Although the said renovations indeed take some time and money, if done properly, they can ultimately increase your home value. Consequently, small things, such as a new garage door opener, or a new, long-lasting shed roof, might enable you to sell the house later or rent it for a higher price.