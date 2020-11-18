3 Signs of a Bad Home Security Company

by

Protecting your family and your house is important. Your home is supposed to be a safe place for you and your loved ones. That’s why you’re now interested in investing in an alarm system. It’s one way to make your sanctuary safer. But there are so many companies that offer all sorts of home security solutions in your area. How do you know who to trust to handle such a crucial project? If you’re unsure about your options, Scout home security reviews to get started.

What to Avoid

Choosing the right home security system company is not an easy decision to make. But there are ways to narrow down your options. It might be best to consider another vendor if you spot any of the following:

Poor Customer Service. We all know how dealing with client support can be a galling encounter at times. Long wait times, misleading information, and worse, not getting the resolution you need. If you do, you must have already wasted so much time contacting them, again and again, to follow through. Like any company, some home security system vendors may be guilty of this, too. So, do your research beforehand. Visit consumer and business review websites, online forums, and social media posts. This way, you’ll find whether their current customers are satisfied with their products and services. You can also gather information from people you know, like family members, friends, and officemates. Avoid signing on unless you’re confident that their customer service is accessible, prompt, and helpful to their customers.

Unreasonably Expensive Prices. Getting an alarm system for your home is not only a good idea but essential. It gives you peace of mind as it helps protect you, your family, and your property from threatening situations. But is breaking the bank your only option? Some providers offer their products and services at a reasonable price. But there are those that charge too much. System installation and monthly fees are the two areas of home alarm systems that can get really expensive. Some companies offer free installation, but some do not. The average cost of a basic installation is approximately $300. A system of higher quality will run you $800 to $1,600. Further, a professionally monitored system via a home phone line will cost you an average of $15 to $30 a month. Monitoring through GSM chip generally costs twice as much. Just bear in mind that your property’s size and the type of home security system you want to install will affect the overall total cost.

Long Lock-in Periods. Paying for a costly home security system is already frustrating. What more if the company offers only long contracts for you to sign on? Unfortunately, some vendors will compel you to engage in a three-year or five-year contract period. They may even make it impossible for you to get out of these contracts once you’ve signed on. Whether you’re renting, moving soon, or simply don’t want such long commitment for a system you’re not even sure if you’d be satisfied with, lengthy contracts are undoubtedly exasperating. Ensure that you carefully read the fine print prior to entering an agreement with a prospective provider. See to it that you fully understand the essential items. These include the contract length, equipment and installation charges, termination fees, and automatic renewal terms.

Deciding on a new alarm system to protect your home is a balancing act between your priorities and what you can afford. Assessing your own needs and wants is crucial in choosing the right provider. It’s best to do some comparison shopping of at least three vendors, and you’ll see which company deserves the right to watch over your home.