5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Dental Building for Your Practice

Finding a good dental building is imperative to having a good dental business. Here are 5 tips for finding the perfect dental building for your dental practice.

In 2019, there were over 200,000 registered dentists in the US and the number continues to grow.

If you are a new dentist looking to open your own practice, the first thing you’ll need to do is find the perfect dental building.

The question is, how do you know which building and location are best suited for your practice?

Read on for 5 tips to consider in your hunt for ideal dental real estate!

1. Check Your Non-Compete Contract

If you’ve just ended a position with an existing dentist’s office, there’s a good chance that you’ve agreed to a non-compete contract. Non-compete contracts come with legal terms and conditions that will dictate where you may open your own practice.

Make sure to look at real estate that falls outside of the parameters of your non-compete agreement. The last thing you want is to have legal trouble on your hands!

2. Fill a Void

You are not contractually obligated to set up at a certain distance from dentist’s offices you’ve never been affiliated with. However, it is in your best interest to avoid competition with a dentist’s office that is already well-known in the community.

Look for areas that don’t have conveniently located dentist’s offices. People seek convenience and if you’re the closest office within a ten-mile radius, you’re bound to attract new customers!

3. Narrow Down Your Target Market

You’ve got a general area in mind. Now it’s time to narrow this down further by narrowing down your target market.

For example, if you plan to open up a general practice that provides everything from cleanings to fillings, your options are open. However, if you plan to focus on cosmetic dentistry, you will want to set up shop in or near a community that has disposable income.

4. Consider Accessibility and Visibility

How easy is it to get to the dental building from surrounding neighborhoods? Is it located on a busy street or one that doesn’t get much traffic? Can you see it from a distance or is it tucked behind or above other businesses?

Ideally, you want to find a dental building that is easy to reach, has ample parking for patients, and is noticeable from the street.

5. Consult Dental Building Experts

If all of this sounds like a lot to consider, you may want to work with experts in dentist real estate. All you’ll need to do is give them a basic rundown of your ideal location and the types of services you intend to offer.

From there, they can locate the perfect dental building that is conveniently located near your target market and has good accessibility and visibility. Plus, they can evaluate the existing internal amenities and give you an idea of how much work you’ll need to put in to make the space perfect for your practice.

Start Your Practice on the Right Foot

No matter how good your services are, it can be difficult to make a new dental practice stand out without having the right dental building. Follow our tips and you’re sure to find the perfect spot!

