5 Tips for Investing in Real Estate

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

If you find yourself with extra money and you’re looking for a sound investment to make, investing in real estate can be a brilliant idea. The main goal of investing in real estate is to make money through rental income and appreciation. Which can benefit your portfolio by providing a passive income, stable cash flow (ideally), and tax advantages through diversification. You can generate rental income with deferred tax profits to build up equity. If you need tips on how best to invest in real estate, here are five tips that are easy to understand:

Choose Emerging Neighborhoods

Buy properties in emerging neighborhoods. This way, as the buyer, you can maximize your profits by purchasing property at a lower price and then gaining from the rental income when that neighborhood experiences a boom in popularity. These neighborhoods usually have a lower price point than the desirable areas, and your buying power increases once you invest there.

Diversify

Diversifying your investment portfolio can help you manage risk and reduce your chances of losing money. Diversification allows investors to reduce their overall risk from different markets and spread their money across many different types of investments. You must diversify your portfolio with real estate investments because real estate is cyclical, so diversifying will ensure that your portfolio is profitable in all areas of the market cycle.

Tax Laws

Spend time getting to know the tax laws involved in property investments. Consult a professional firm like Frame & Frame Attorneys for advice on how to best handle your various investments – from a legal perspective. This way you can invest in properties in the most tax-efficient way possible and build wealth. Tax laws can be complicated because tax liabilities at the state level can vary drastically. New Jersey holds the distinction of having the highest property taxes in all of America, so if you live here, you will most certainly need advice and assistance when it comes to your payable tax portion.

Never Over-Leverage Yourself

Have a mix of mortgaged and unmortgaged properties. Think back to your childhood days of playing Monopoly, when every one of your properties was bank-owned, and you didn’t have a good game. The same thing applies in real life because if you over-leverage yourself, you could end up losing everything. If some of your properties experience a lull in rentals, and that created a dip in your cash flow then it wouldn’t be the end of the world if you own that property outright.

Fix Maintenance Issues ASAP

Maintenance issues often start as out smaller, seemingly insignificant issues but they can grow into much larger problems overnight. Take care of any niggles around the house and perform regular maintenance checks on your investment properties. A properly maintained house that is kept in good condition is worth so much more, both to future buyers as well as to potential tenants. Repaint the inside and outside of your house every 5 to 7 years, that will prevent cracking as well as increase its kerb appeal.