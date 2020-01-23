5 Tips For Your Commercial Roof Maintenance

by

After investing money into your commercial roof, you want to be sure that it lasts a long time. Fortunately, there are many ways for you to maintain your roof, and save money in the long run on repairs. By following the advice listed here, you could potentially make your roof last an additional 5 to 10 years.

1. Get Your Roof Inspected Bi-Annually

A quality commercial roofer should be walking through your building and its exterior every six months so that you can be made aware of any necessary repairs before they become worse. This really is the easiest step in keeping your roof lasting as long as possible. Like with any kind of check-up, if you stay on a regular schedule then you’ll prevent a lot of potential disasters. A great way to remember is to include it with other regular maintenance you might need, so you never forget getting one of the most important parts of your building checked.

2. Check After Bad Storms

In addition to having a professional roofing contractor examine your roof, you can check your roof yourself after a bad storm. This is a great idea after any severe weather, even if you don’t see signs of leakage inside. If you have safe access to the roof, go up there and take note of any cracks, broken shingles and thick patches of leaves, especially if they’re already rotting.

Inside you will want to check the highest floor in your building. You will want to look for wet spots on the floor, listen for sounds of dripping water, and look for brownish or yellowish irregular circle shapes. These are all signs that water has leaked in.

3. Unclog Drains And Gutters

Regularly check drains for anything that can be blocking them. Don’t assume that because your building is very high and away from trees that random items can’t get stuck over drains. Gutter systems must also be checked and thoroughly cleaned regularly. This helps prevent the buildup of leaves or other solids that can get trapped in there. Depending on the size of your building and the landscaping around you, you will want to also regularly have the tree branches and leaves trimmed to prevent leaves from falling and collecting on your roof. This is one of the biggest problems with commercial roofs since they are often flat.

4. Don’t Pressure Wash

It may seem like a great idea to have your roof professionally pressure washed, but it actually can damage roofing materials. It also forces debris and water under the tiles, which is how leaks and mold can make their way inside, and causing rot to spread along with the tiles.

5. Hire a Great Contractor

Hiring a professional commercial roofer gives you a few great advantages. First, building a rapport with a roofer means that you have someone you can trust available if and when an emergency happens. You want to already have an established relationship with them. And if they’re already familiar with your property, all the better. In addition to being there for you when a leak or hole has appeared, they can give you very specific tips on how to maintain your roof in particular. They will be able to assess for weak spots and make suggestions on how to remedy those.