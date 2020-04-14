7 Important Tips When Selling a Home in a Flood Marked Zone

by

Selling a house in a flood zone is an achievable goal. With the rights tips, you’ll be able to find the perfect buyer for your property, regardless of where it’s located.

Instead of stressing about flood zones, use local waterways as a selling point for your home. Many people find houses on or near water a desirable feature.

Keep reading to discover these seven important tips to help you sell a house in a flood zone.

Selling a House in a Flood Zone

Unless you are selling your house yourself, you’ll want to hire a professional realtor.

1. Find the Perfect Realtor

Whether your house is a waterfront property or near a stream, ensure you’re working with a realtor experienced with homes in flood zones.

These skilled professionals know how to market a house located in a flood zone.

2. Purchase Flood Insurance

Potential buyers may want to see a flood map of the area so they can purchase flood insurance.

You may want to purchase flood insurance if you haven’t already done so. This ensures your property is covered in the event of a flood prior to the sale of your home and makes it easier for a buyer to get coverage.

3. Discuss the Local Waterways and Ecosystems

Many people who own waterfront property pride themselves on local wildlife. Be sure to share with potential buyers the natural beauty of living near waterways.

4. Price Your House to Sell

Your realtor will identify other homes for sale in your area, called comps. Price your house accordingly and list slightly below market value to attract multiple buyers.

If you list too high, you’ll run the risk of your house sitting on the market. A home with an attractive asking price may make a flood zone less intimidating.

5. Consider a Pre-Listing Home Inspection

A pre-listing inspection allows you to look for problems prior to listing your house for sale. You’ll be able to make repairs, saving time when future buyers complete their own home inspection.

If you find that big-ticket items such as HVAC systems need to be replaced, you’ll be able to complete this early and use it as a selling point.

6. Complete any Necessary Repairs

If your house is in a flood zone and has already sustained water damage, make sure repairs are completed prior to listing your home.

If repairs are substantial and require you to go through insurance, make sure to have a licensed professional complete any work. You’ll need to show this to buyers as proof of remediation.

7. Upgrade Hardware

If your house is in a flood zone, it’s best to upgrade exterior and interior hardware as a precaution. It may help to anchor fuel tanks and air conditioning units.

Additionally, prevent water and sewage backup inside your house by installing backflow valves on your plumbing.

Make sure to inform your prospective buyers of these upgrades.

Ready, Set, Sell

Once you’ve made any necessary repairs or upgrades, you can easily sell even if you own a house in a flood zone. Keep a list of repairs and proof of work if potential buyers want to see the scope of work completed.

Be sure to check out our website to read other informative articles and blogs. We’ll keep you up to date and informed with all your home sale needs.