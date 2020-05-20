Benefits of a Green Home

by

One of the main reasons homeowners are reluctant to ” go green” is cost. Unfortunately, the green industry has a reputation for being costly. Yes, there are some green products that are expensive to invest in, however, you don’t need to change everything at once. Solar panels are coming down in price, and in a few years, it is expected solar power technology is going to be a lot cheaper. In the meantime, you can start by making other changes that will help you to create a “green home”. None of them will cost a fortune. As a matter of fact, most of them will start SAVING you money from day one.

Perform an Eco Friendly Home Audit

If you are trying to have your home become more efficient, one of the first steps is to perform an eco-friendly home audit. There are some simple fixes to address such as a leaking faucet that wastes natural resources, and as a homeowner, you will pay for it. Evaluate your monthly utility bills, and see where you can start saving some money. Do you have an old refrigerator in your garage? If you are not using it, be sure to get rid of it. There are many ways to improve your carbon footprint.

Let Green Light Bulbs Save You Money

The way you light your home is one of the best ways to start your journey to a green home. LED or CFL lights are slightly more expensive to buy initially. However, the good news is that they last longer and use less electricity. This means you are going to end up spending less on light bulbs as you need to buy fewer, and also save money on your electricity bill.

Here is an idea for you. Instead of spending the money you saved on a vacation, why don’t you set up a green savings account? That will eventually help you to save money on your solar panels.

Saving Money On Water

What is the natural commodity most of us waste in the home? It is water. We take water for granted but it is in fact one of the most precious natural resources on earth. Saving water is much easier than you may think. You really don’t need to spend a lot of money putting expensive water management systems in place.

First of all, learn how to use water efficiently. That means installing low-flow faucets and showerheads all around the house. All of these small changes make a huge difference. Not only will you end up consuming less water, but you will cut the cost of your water bill.

Do you know you can recycle water? The water you use when taking a shower, doing the laundry or in your dishwasher, is easily recycled. You can buy water recycling systems that will let you use the water in your home to water your garden. Most of them you can install yourself, but if you are not sure, your local plumber can help you. Installing a water-saving system is worth every dime and most of the time homeowners get the money back on their investment within a couple of months.

Recycle And Reuse

Before you throw that empty plastic bottle away, think about what else you can use it for. Although it is not advisable to refill plastic bottles with drinkable liquids, you can always reuse them for other things. They are great for starting off vegetables and other plants. Did you know you can regrow household vegetable scraps? You certainly can. Vegetables such as lettuce and celery love to grow in old plastic bottles. Simply cut the bottle in half, add some water, and the bottom of your lettuce. Place the other half over the lower half and you have a mini greenhouse. Within a matter of days, you will have the start of your own lettuce plant.

Another great way to save money and start growing your own healthy vegetables.

Make Your Own Cleaning Products

Are you using shop-bought cleaning products? Not only are many household cleaning products toxic to the environment, but they are also toxic to you. Instead of buying kitchen and bathroom cleaners, check out the natural solutions for your home. Both salt and vinegar make amazing cleaning products. You can make them yourself in no time at all, and of course, you can recycle plastic bottles or glass jars to store them in. An added advantage is that you can add your own scent. Take the opportunity to get rid of chemical scents and go natural with aromatherapy oils instead.

Insulation plays a crucial role in the green home. Smaller home improvements such as insulating your pipes and boiler will quickly start to save you money. Once again, as your energy bills start coming down, don’t forget to save the money. Before you know it, you will have a stash of spare cash to spend on other more advanced energy-saving systems such as solar paneling and energy-efficient window glass.

Install Smart Technology

As smart technology continues to become essential to homes across the country, it is increasingly important for homeowners to keep their homes up to date and boost their market value with the latest smart home technology. Smart home technology can help you to control your bills and you will instantly know how much energy, you are utilizing in your home. Smart thermostats can help you to control the temperature in your home and will overall save you money. Smart home technology can be controlled right from your smartphone. Smart technology will improve the value of your home. many devices can be applied to multiple purposes. There are many ways to safeguard your home with smart technology. Many homeowners are now utilizing security cameras which can identify a security breach, and provide a sense of security. These cameras are a benefit and do add value to a home.

Benefits of a Green Home

Not only will having a green home help you to save money on your utility bills including water, natural gas and electricity but having a green home is very appealing to home buyers. Homebuyers are looking for homes that have smart home technology installed.

The biggest benefit of these homes is that they allow us to manage and monitor our different appliances through smart devices such as tablets, smartphones, or laptops remotely. Automation technology makes our home energy-efficient

Final Thoughts

Creating a green home is a lot of fun and something the entire family can get involved in their spare time. There are benefits of having a green home and you will also be preserving our planet at the same time.

