WordPress powers nearly 40% of all sites on the web. It’s trusted by everyone from Fortune 500 corporations to independent consultants.

It’s by far the most used content management system on the market. The market dominance of WordPress is a testament to adaptable it is, which is due in no small part to the tens of thousands of plugins available for it.

A plugin allows WordPress site owners to add new functionality without having to build something new from the ground up. Just download, install, and customize to your liking.

If your site currently runs on WordPress, chances are you could be getting more from it than what you are right now.

Take a look at some of the best WordPress real estate plugins available today.

Top 5 WordPress Real Estate Plugins

Estatik

Estatik is designed to be an all-in-one real estate WordPress plugin which handles everything from the website theme, to individual property listings, to photo galleries, and more.

Estatik’s gorgeous design and robust set of features makes it ideal for agents looking to expand their site into a complete solution for clients.

The customizable search widget, complete with Google Maps integration, is regarded as one of the industry’s best tools for real estate websites. And there’s even a mortgage calculator built in.

Estatik is free with premium add-ons. For more information, download the plugin here.

IMPress Listings

The IMPress Listings plugin adds a fully responsive listing management system to your site, which works with nearly any WordPress theme. The plugin offers full integration with MLS, which means there’s no need to create listings twice. You can automatically import all existing listings.

Other key features of IMPress Listings include:

Google My Business integration : Create, schedule, and share posts to your GMB page to keep people informed about listings, open houses, recent sales, and more.

: Create, schedule, and share posts to your GMB page to keep people informed about listings, open houses, recent sales, and more. Property Display : Create individual listing pages out of imported properties.

: Create individual listing pages out of imported properties. Contact Forms: All listing pages include a contact form so interested parties can immediately inquire about the property.

The makers of this plugin have created an example site where you can see what a real estate website looks like when it’s built solely with IMPress Listings.

Download plugin here.

Easy Property Listings

As the name suggests, this is designed to be the easiest-to-use WordPress plugin available for real estate websites. There’s no technical expertise necessary in order to get the most out of this one.

Use this plugin to build advanced websites fast. Top features include:

Integrates easily into any WordPress site

100s of templates to choose from

No coding necessary

Add listings quickly and efficiently

Focus less on website building, and more on listing and selling. Download the plugin here.

WPL Real Estate

WPL Real Estate is another full featured real estate WordPress plugin which offers its own themes and a complete selection of add-ons.

The plugin supports MLS integration while also allowing you to modify all fields as desired. It’s compatible with some of the most popular WordPress themes for real estate agencies, such as Avada and Agent Press Pro.

Several highlights of this plugin include:

Supports over 100,000 listings and unlimited users

Simple tools to add, edit or remove listings

Multiple listing types including rentals and shared properties

Social sharing tools

For more information, download the plugin here.

Essential Real Estate

This feature-packed real estate WordPress plugin comes with everything agents need.

Essential Real Estate offers well-designed listing pages, agent profiles, custom data fields, and support for different listing types. Properties can be submitted by visitors and sellers.

This plugin is particularly well-suited for companies with a team of agents, as it comes with the ability to track individual stats, invoices, transactions, and schedules.

Essential Real Estate is free with optional premium features. Download the plugin here.

In Summary: WordPress Real Estate Plugins

When it comes to plugins for any website, the golden rule is less is more. Too many plugins can slow down a site thereby making it less useful for visitors, and you don’t want that.

With that said, we are not recommending you download all of the plugins listed above. Rather, go through them and decide which one is best for your individual needs.

We trust you’ll be pleased with whichever one you select. They all boast 4+ star ratings and are regularly updated by their developers.

Photo by Stephen Phillips – Hostreviews.