Beyond the Pandemic: Ensuring Your Home is a Safe Haven

There’s been a lot of talk about how to keep your home clean and safe during the pandemic. But what about the other health hazards in your home, like radon or asbestos? With so much focus on disinfecting for the COVID-19 virus, it’s easy to see how other deadly hazards could be forgotten.

Here are some other conditions to keep in mind so your home can truly be a safe haven:

Smoke Detectors

You probably have smoke detectors in the house, but they aren’t useful unless they are spaced correctly and in good working order. Make a habit of checking monthly to ensure they’re operable and replace the batteries once a year.

Carbon Monoxide

We’ve all read the tragic stories about families injured or sickened because of carbon monoxide poisoning. This odorless, colorless gas can be almost impossible to detect without a carbon monoxide alarm. Undetected, carbon monoxide can cause headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath, weakness and even death.

Radon

Radon is also colorless, odorless and difficult to detect. Levels of radon vary across the country, but it is the second most common cause of lung cancer deaths in the U.S., second only to smoking. There is no way to tell if your home has dangerous amounts of radon other than to use a radon test kit. The good news is that the tests are usually readily available at any home improvement or hardware store.

Lead

You’ve probably heard about the dangers of lead paint in older homes, but did you know it can also be a present in plumbing and other building materials? Unlike the hazards of radon or carbon monoxide, lead is typically not a problem unless it is digested. This makes it more dangerous for young children, who are notorious for putting things into their mouths.

Asbestos

The dangers of asbestos have long been publicized, but did you know it’s still possible you could have asbestos in your home? Asbestos doesn’t really cause a problem until it starts to degrade. Once it does, the fibers can be breathed in from the air, potentially leading to lung disease. It can be found in ceiling tiles, floor tiles and insulation in some homes. If you are concerned your home may contain asbestos, check with an asbestos professional, who can do an inspection of your home.