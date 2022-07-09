by

Chuck Poteet launches PRG Realtors, a full-service real estate brokerage in Houston, TX. The brokerage tagline, “Everyone deserves a Pro Guide,” echoes Poteet’s commitment to a service-oriented brokerage that fully supports its agents so they can, in turn, better serve their clients. This approach is designed to turn good agents into great agents who work together to optimize outcomes and increase resiliency among the entire brokerage community.

Chuck Poteet, former franchise broker-owner of HomeSmart Fine Properties, is launching PRG, Realtors

A broker with almost four decades of real estate experience, Poteet knew there was a better way to serve agents, so they could, in turn, better serve buyers and sellers. He developed PRG (an acronym that stands for Professional Realty Guides) to give agents a home base that supports them in being expert guides for their clients.

“Everyone deserves a Pro Guide who’s there to serve and support them,” says Poteet. “That includes agents, in addition to their buyers and sellers. PRG was designed to transform good agents into great agents, increasing their value to their clients with our service-oriented approach. Those agents can then guide their buyers and sellers through the real estate maze and help them navigate the wide variety of challenges that come up in real estate transactions.

Over 110 agents have already signed on with PRG, Realtors. These agents are professional guides who are growing prosperous businesses by treating clients like the heroes they are, pursuing the challenge of buying and selling homes successfully.

“We know the challenges facing agents, buyers and sellers in today’s real estate market, ” says Poteet. “We also know what agents deserve from a service-oriented brokerage and how to bring out the best in them. While real estate can feel like a highly competitive profession—one where agents push each other away while they push themselves too hard—we’ve created a mutually supportive environment where agents develop a prosperous resilience that isolated agents only dream of.”

The aim of PRG Realtors is the full potential of each of our agents, which can only be achieved when they receive the full support and guidance of a service-oriented brokerage.

Trey Poteet, Director of Operations and co-founder, puts it this way, “PRG’s service-oriented approach is reflected in our methods, systems, and processes. We equip our agents with best-in-class tools, technology, and resources that enable them to increase their productivity and production.”

The PRG, Realtor brand extends the following promise: When you work with PRG, you receive our full support and guidance, so you can achieve your biggest dreams and best possible outcomes.

PRG‘s corporate office and training center are located at 770 S. Post Oak, Suite 100 in the Galleria. They also have a satellite location in Woodlands, Texas with plans to expand into multiple additional markets in the greater Houston area. Currently, they have 110+ agents serving the greater Houston area from Galveston to Conroe, Dayton to Sealy, and communities in between. PRG also has agent members serving in other Texas cities McAllen, San Antonio, Austin, Waco, and Dallas.

PRG, Realtors is a service-oriented real estate brokerage firm providing the full support and guidance agents, buyers, and sellers need to achieve their highest dreams. PRG treats each agent, buyer and seller like the heroes they are and funnels four decades of experience into services, systems, and tools that provide the best possible outcomes for all.

PRG, Realtors | Pro Guides for Buyers, Sellers, and Agents | “Everyone Deserves a Pro Guide in Real Estate!”

