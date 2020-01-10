Email Marketing For Realtors: A Handy Tool to Rejuvenate Your Real Estate Business

by

If you are in the real estate business, every New Year presents new opportunities. For 2020, there’s hope of a Millennial Housing Boom amid growing employment rates, a performing economy, and low mortgage rates.

As a realtor, you can cash in on this expected demand for housing through innovative marketing. Email marketing for realtors is one of the most effective strategies to reach a big market and connect with potential buyers.

Advantages of Email Marketing for Realtors

A 2018 National Association of REALTORS® Study says 93% of realtors still prefer to communicate with clients via email and for several good reasons. Take a look:

Creating a database: With email subscriptions, it is easy and cheap to create a solid client database for your new realtor business. Build client trust: With an email newsletter, you can share your authority in the real industry through assessment of the market, advice on the best buys and other important information to help buyers and sellers make informed choices. Automation: Email marketing is easy to automate and this saves you money and time. Automated emails build customer engagement and improve user experience. All these enhance client retention and boost sales. Personalization: Customization is key in digital marketing. With email, it is easy to build strong relationships through personalized emails. It is possible to customize emails based on clients’ insight you collect and segmentation of your audience. High ROI: Compared to other inbound marketing strategies, email boasts a high ROI whichis good news for a realtor. Ease of targeting: Email marketing is the perfect tool for targeted marketing as it is easy to segment your subscribed audience.

Building a Solid Email Marketing Plan

While email marketing offers a plethora of benefits, you can only enjoy these if you have a solid email strategy. Here are some of the most important factors to consider when planning your email marketing campaigns:

Work on your website’s landing page: A good landing page is essential if you wish to convert from your email campaign. Create an attractive landing page with a clear offer and value, call to action (CTA), contact information, and optimize the page for mobile. Create an email database: This is the toughest stage in email marketing but you can easily ace it through subscription forms, offline tactics such as local events, seminars, etc. Audience segmentation: Use data collection tools to segment your email subscribers in terms of budget, income levels, location, preferences, location, or family size. Choose the best email ideas: You can send actionable welcome emails, newsletters with a CTA, updates/drip campaigns on the recent listings in your market, follow-up emails, open-house invitations, and home offers among other ideas. Email automation: Email automation is a key component in a realtor’s email marketing strategy. Set automated email responses based on a recipient’s action. For instance, a property viewing by a user should trigger a follow-up of other details on the same property.

Wrapping Up

The real estate market is crowded and highly competitive. You need to think beyond ordinary listings and use more innovative digital strategies. Email marketing offers multiple advantages and you can leverage these to stand out from the crowd. With these ideas, you can now start your email marketing campaign for lead generation, client retention and boosting sales among other things.

Photo by Yogas Design on Unsplash