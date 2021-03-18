ERA REAL ESTATE NAMES 2020 AWARD WINNERS

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced its Circle of Success Award recipients, recognizing exemplary brokerages and affiliated agents for their exceptional performance, commitment to service and professional achievements. The announcement came during this week’s virtual FUEL ERA international conference.

“While real estate is an inherently local business, the incredible accomplishments of our outstanding ERA® brand companies and affiliated sales associates must be recognized at a national level in order to showcase their unparalleled dedication in guiding their clients through the biggest and most important purchase of their life,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Their focus on the relationship rather than the transaction serves as a clear differentiator and distinguishes them from their competitors. These singular awards are supported by perhaps the most collaborative real estate network in the world. Behind every winner is a connected community of real estate professionals who make up Team ERA. We are so proud of our 2020 Circle of Success Award winners because they truly exemplify the spirit of the brand in their local markets and in the industry at large.”

Highlights from the 2020 ERA Circle of Success Awards include:

Brenda W. Casserly Memorial Award for Top All-Around Sales Associate

This award recognizes one sales associate that demonstrates excellence in every aspect of real estate including production, year-over-year growth, overall engagement with the ERA network products, programs and resources and customer satisfaction survey results.

Jilian Gardner, ERA Courtyard Real Estate (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

Top All-Around Team

This award recognizes the team that excels in real estate by leveraging key ERA brand tools and services.

Maria Sims Group, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Ga.)

Rookie of the Year

This award honors a sales associate who best utilizes the ERA network marketing, training and development and business-management tools, along with success in closed production total units and sales volume during their first full calendar year affiliated with ERA Real Estate.

Zackery Bobo, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Ga.)

Office Coordinator of the Year

This award is given to the individual who exhibits efficiency and effectiveness in coordinating an ERA Real Estate affiliated office, representing an integral and versatile position in the office.

Patricia Gremillion, ERA Sarver Real Estate, Inc. (Leesville, La.)

ERA Real Estate Distinctive PropertiesSM Sapphire Award

This award recognizes Sales Associates who specialize in high-end real estate. The winner of this award is the ERA Real Estate Distinctive Properties member who, during the past year, has distinguished themselves as a leader in the competitive luxury marketplace.

Sue Frye, ERA Landmark Real Estate (Bozeman, Mont.)

ERA Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership

This award recognizes ERA affiliated companies who give time, raise funds and provide resources to worthy causes. Circle of Light award winners create a culture of civic service within their companies and establish themselves as philanthropic leaders in the areas they serve.

Napier Realtors ERA (Midlothian, Va.)

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service®

Named in honor of Jim Jackson, the late ERA co-founder and former president, this award is presented annually to the affiliated company that upholds Jackson’s legacy of superior customer service and sales productivity. The award is divided into two categories based on transaction volume: Category 1 (500 or more transactions) and Category 2 (100-499 transactions).

Category 1: ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Ga.)

Category 2: ERA Priority Real Estate (Gillette, Wyo.)

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Agent

Named in honor of Jim Jackson, the late ERA co-founder and first president, this award is presented annually to the individual sales associate who makes customer service a top priority.

Zackery Bobo, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Ga.)

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Team

Following in the long tradition of service beginning with Jim Jackson, co-founder and first President of ERA, this award recognizes the team that has distinguished itself with superior customer service and sales productivity.

Maria Sims Group, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Ga.)

Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company

Named after Gene Francis, the late ERA Real Estate co-founder and Executive Vice President, the award was established to recognize companies that best represent the model ERA-affiliated company and exemplify excellence and integrity in our profession. The award is the highest honor an ERA-affiliated company can receive.

ERA Davis & Linn (Jacksonville, Fla.) and ERA Kings Bay Realty (Kingsland, Ga.)

