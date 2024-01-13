Florida Real Estate: 2024 Real Estate Trends

What does the future hold for Florida real estate? Discover the 2024 Real Estate Trends by Florida Realtors®.

What: Florida Real Estate Trends 2024

When: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2024

Where: Hyatt Regency Orlando, Room Florida A/B (in person) and Zoom Video Conferencing

At the upcoming Florida Real Estate Trends summit, participants will have the unique opportunity to gain insights from Florida Realtors® Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor and Dr. Sean Snaith, the director of the University of Central Florida's Institute for Economic Forecasting, who will present their 2024 real estate trends and projections for Florida's economy and offer invaluable perspectives on the state's housing market.

Florida's economy is heavily driven by the real estate industry, and having insight into potential market trends is crucial for policymakers, residents, and Realtors® to make informed decisions for the future.

One of the standout events at the Florida Realtors 2024 Mid-Winter Business Meetings is the Real Estate Trends summit, scheduled on January 19 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Orlando. The summit's agenda boasts a distinguished panel of experts who will delve into topics such as Florida's population growth, migration patterns, and the impact of rising housing costs on workers, businesses, and retirees.

The panel comprises Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida's state director; Jimmy Heckman, the chief economist and labor market information director at the Florida Department of Commerce; Heather Kasten, the president and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce; and Jennifer Warner, a Florida Realtors economist and director of economic development.

Florida Realtors® Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor has already highlighted a few of the upcoming 2024 real estate trends in an official communique:

Inflation has decelerated significantly, prompting the Federal Reserve to cease its rate hikes, leading to a likely peak in mortgage rates.

Florida continues to attract a substantial influx of migrants from other states and maintains one of the highest rates of job expansion in the United States.

These developments bode well for the Florida real estate landscape in 2024, notwithstanding the persistent challenge of a limited supply of homes for sale and the ensuing affordability concerns.

Discussions of these issues and more are on tap for this year's Florida Real Estate Trends event. We'll provide you with the latest statistics on the Florida real estate market and we're bringing in one of the nation's top economic forecasters – Florida's own Dr. Sean Snaith – to provide the broader outlook for Florida's economy as well. Florida Realtors® Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor

There are two ways to attend the 2024 Real Estate Trends event on January 19, either in person during Florida Realtors 2024 Mid-Winter Business Meetings or virtually. For more information, go to 2024 Real Estate Trends on Florida Realtors' member website.