3 Reasons You Should Focus on Interior Design When Selling

You want your property to stand out, right? Of course! That’s the whole point of listing, so potential buyers have a chance to see how amazing your home is and offer you the best price. Well, if you’re going to do it right, you must focus on interior design. I’m not necessarily talking about staging, although they can go hand in hand. I’m talking about true interior design, not just a quick clean up and a little organization. Yes, you should do both of those things but you also want your home to shout “new beginning” to potential buyers. Here are three things you should think about when selling.

New Beginning.

Like I said, buyers want a new beginning and even though they know in their heads that someone else has lived here, they don’t want it shoved in their face. They don’t want to see family photos or personal memorabilia. They want to see themselves here and that usually means bringing in a few new pieces so the couch doesn’t look as worn, the drapes are not crinkled, and the furnishings sparkle. I’m not saying run out and buy an entirely new living room set, but a few new accent pieces can make the place look fresh.

You can make the house the way you originally wanted it.

I get it, you’re moving, why bother doing anything now? Because if you noticed these issues when you moved in, the next buyer is apt to do the same. So go ahead, replace that faucet, paint the house, replace that old lighting fixture, repair the squeaky door. Buyers may not notice that you’ve done something but they will definitely know if you haven’t.

Pro Tip: “Buyers don’t want to see a ton of work that needs to be done. If you do the work, it may not be noticeable right away but if you forget or just don’t repair obvious things, buyers will think there are more issues to the house that they can’t see.” – Orlando Realtor®

Your listing will stand out.

Again, interior design is a little more than staging. You can rearrange a few key pieces or you can get some fresh items to make the place really shine. With the right decor and lighting, your home can be transformed into a luxury villa. (Well maybe not that amazing, but you never know).

You want to offer something more for less to get buyers through the door. Once your home sparkles, Have professional pictures done. They can work wonders with the online crowd and make more buyers stand up and notice your home.

