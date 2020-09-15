Foundation Repair and Property Value

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

If you are hoping to increase the value of your property, there are obviously many steps you can take to make that happen. But apart from ensuring the place is well looked after, that the curbside appeal is high and that the yard is looking great, what else can you do? As it happens, some of the most important and valuable changes you can make are those which you can’t directly see: and one of the major things to focus on is the foundation of the building itself. In this post, we will take a look at the link between the foundation and the value of the property.

A Stronger Foundation Means Fewer Repairs In The Future

When future potential owners are looking around your home to decide whether to buy, they are going to have one eye on potential issues which might cause them trouble in the future. If the foundation is not looking too hot, that is the kind of thing that can spell trouble for them, as it could mean multiple repairs further down the line. Getting your foundation repair now will therefore make the home much more attractive, thus increasing its value considerably.

New Renovation Always Boosts Price

Of course, it’s also true that having any kind of renovation done at all is always going to improve the value of your home. This is especially true if the renovation also happens to improve and repair the building in some way, which a foundation repair will obviously do in a powerful way. So if you repair the foundation before valuation, and just before, you are going to have a much higher value than you would have done otherwise. This is clearly a great idea to follow.

Improved Safety

Another thing future potential owners look for is safety. Nobody wants to live in an unsafe house, after all. The foundation is central to ensuring that the place is safe, as if there is anything wrong with it the whole place could literally collapse. By renovating and repairing the foundation, your property is going to be so much safer, and that will spark an instant boost in the value of the property. It also means that you don’t have to worry about the guilt of passing over a house you know might not be as safe as possible!

Avoiding Deterioration

One of the issues with foundations is that any issues with them also causes further issues in other parts of the home. If your foundation is in trouble, the whole house is in trouble, and you can expect a constant stream of problems to start arising, and for the home to fall apart generally over time. Therefore, a repaired foundation is going to mean that this deterioration won’t happen, and your property is going to be a much more valuable prospect for anyone.

As you can see, getting your foundation repaired could be the best thing you have ever done for the value of your property to increase.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash