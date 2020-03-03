Four Reasons to Hire a Real Estate Agent

by

If you are selling your home, then you may be considering whether or not a real estate agent is worth the cost. While it is possible to sell your home by yourself, there are several benefits to seeking assistance from an estate agent.

To demonstrate this, here are four great reasons to hire a real estate agent.

1. Higher sale price

All homeowners want to get as much for their property as possible when it comes to selling. You may think that you are saving money by choosing a For Sale by Owner (FSBO) transaction, but research shows that homeowners who choose this option tend to make less on their property in the long-run. According to the balance.com – “A recent study found that FSBOs earned approximately 30% less than agent-listed properties.” One of the main reasons that real estate agents secure higher prices is because they are trained to develop strong negotiating skills and often have many years of experience in negotiating.

Your estate agent also has a fiduciary responsibility to get you the best outcome, so they will always do their best to secure the highest price possible. Overall, hiring a real estate agent should help you maximize your property value and get the most out of selling your home.

2. Less stress

Selling a property can be stressful and there is a lot of documentation involved in the process. If you choose FSBO, then you must have a thorough understanding of all of the legal documents and processes that must be complied with.

Failing to comply with certain regulations or making mistakes on paperwork, can lead to unnecessary delays and costs. This can make the home selling process far more lengthy and stressful. Whereas, an estate agent is an expert in the field of real estate and will be familiar with all of the documentation needed to complete a property transaction. This means that you can have peace of mind knowing that everything is taken care of and running smoothly.

3. Increased exposure

All homeowners want to sell their property as quickly as possible. One of the major benefits of hiring a real estate agent is that your home will benefit from increased exposure. This will help you secure a sale faster than if you were to choose a FSBO transaction. Fortunately, most estate agents have a huge online presence and can advertise your home on multiple different selling platforms. Property experts at Henley Charles Estate Agents explain how this enables them to “put your property on the market faster and achieve more exposure for your property.”

4. Expert knowledge

As mentioned, estate agents are experts in property and real estate. This means they have a thorough understanding of current market conditions and can use this knowledge to help you secure a fast and profitable sale. When considering your options, try to choose a real estate agent who has an understanding of the buyers’ and sellers’ marketings in your local area. That way, they can provide you with tailored guidance on the market conditions in your particular area.