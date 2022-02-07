HomeSmart Ranks Highest in Brand Trust

by

HomeSmart, headquartered in Scottsdale, has been recognized as the 2022 America’s Most Trusted® Residential Real Estate Brokerage, according to a survey done by Lifestory Research.

“We are honored that the HomeSmart brand has been recognized as trustworthy by our clients,” HomeSmart CEO and Founder Matt Widdows said. “The HomeSmart team prides itself on being a reliable resource for home buyers and sellers. We are in the business of helping people find their dream homes, and HomeSmart agents are there to walk people through the process, provide professional advice and support their decisions.”

Over the course of a year, 7,244 clients who had used a brokerage while shopping for a home were surveyed and asked their opinions about different real estate brokerages brands. In the Lifestory Research 2022 America’s Most Trusted® study, consumers evaluate several brand equity metrics to understand how trust operates in service environments and to identify brand performance. By receiving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 123.6 among these shoppers, HomeSmart earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted® Residential Real Estate Brokerage study.

“Our wonderful agents and everyone at the HomeSmart team work diligently to meet our clients’ needs,” HomeSmart President Ashley Bowers said. “Rankings, like the America’s Most Trusted® surveys, inspire all of us to continue our commitment to our clients.”

HomeSmart received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2022 America’s Most Trusted® Residential Real Estate Brokerage study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com for more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America’s Most Trusted® Residential Real Estate Brokerage study. To learn more regarding the methodology for research, please visit: lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted/survey-methodology.

HomeSmart is ranked in the top 10 real estate brokerages in the United States by the RealTrends 500. For more information on HomeSmart, please visit homesmart.com. Follow HomeSmart on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/homesmartfranchise and on Twitter and Instagram @HomeSmartIntl.

About HomeSmart:

HomeSmart is a revolutionary real estate enterprise powered by our proprietary end-to-end technology platform. We provide integrated real estate solutions to agents, brokerages, franchisees and, ultimately, the consumer. Our cloud-based platform empowers our users to succeed by providing a full suite of technology offerings covering nearly every aspect of the real estate transaction. The drive towards a seamless home buying and selling experience is the catalyst for our growth. Technology and automation are at the core of our DNA—grounded in fiscal responsibility and operational excellence. We have been developing our software in-house over the last 20 years and have a 100% adoption rate across our agents. Our technology platform is focused on scalability and automation to drive transaction velocity, volume, and operating leverage for our brokers, franchisees, agents and consumers. Our business model has fueled our expansion, and we have almost 25,000 agents across more than 195 offices in over 45 states. According to RISMedia, HomeSmart was ranked in the top five residential real estate brokerages by number of transaction sides in the United States in 2020.

For more information on HomeSmart International and its franchise opportunities, visit https://www.homesmart.com.