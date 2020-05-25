How a Heat Map Can Help You Better Visualize Excel Data

by

There’s a pretty good chance that you’ve seen a heat map before, even if you didn’t know what it was. They are used for many functions, and lately news agencies and information outlets have been using them to show Covid-19 hotspots. Heat maps can be a great way for you to easily visualize your excel data for your marketing and customer metrics.

Heat Maps: The Basics

A heat map is a representation on a map that shows trends and clusters. It will show what sections of a certain area have drawn the most attention from your data, and you can use that information to make decisions. This can mean marketing decisions, staffing decisions, or any number of other functions. The more data you have, the more detailed and complex your map can be. Usually, the darker the color, the higher the concentration in that area. You can create a heat map using software that transfers your excel data onto a Google map to represent that information set.

How Excel Heat Mapping Can Help You

It can be hard to truly understand data if you’re simply looking at a set of numbers on a spreadsheet. With a heat map display of those numbers, you can easily see the areas where you might have a high density of customers, and areas where there is an opportunity to find new customers. Here is a rundown of some of the top benefits of using heat maps for your marketing.

Mapping Successful Locations

Mapping spreadsheet data will help you determine which locations and areas have high customer density. This provides you with the knowledge of where your efforts are working, and will help you allocate your marketing dollars efficiently.

Identify Opportunities

It’s one thing to identify what locations are successful. It’s another to see where things are quieter, or where your customers are coming from. By using a heat map, you can quickly discern the density or lack thereof in a certain location or area, and target your marketing efforts towards those spots where it is thin.

Make the Data Work For You

Any quality excel mapping software must be able to work for you. That means having customizable options including the colors, opacity, thresholds, and radius to display the information in a way that is clear to you and anyone else with whom you need to share the data.

When Should You Use a Heat Map?

There are several situations for which a heat map can be beneficial. Yes, primarily they are used for displaying data in an easily digestible way, but you can do much more with them.

Marketing Content Strategy

With heat maps, you can easily track and visualize marketing metrics to make better decisions. When marketing, you need to know what is working and what isn’t, and quickly pivot to change things up if need be. Metrics that you should be tracking include which pages on your website get the most engagement, what types of customers are most likely to click on your call to action, and which outside content draws users to your site, among other things. This will help you decide on what type of content you need and even smaller details such as how long your posts should be.

Test User Experience

Yes, it’s important to track what users do when they visit your website, but it is also important to test how your site performs when it comes to ease of use and how enjoyable the experience is. This can help if there are behaviors you don’t understand. Maybe you get a lot of visitors on your site, but a very small percentage are actually converting into customers. Or maybe they surf through, only to stop on a certain page and click away. User experience (UX) testing can be enhanced with heat maps that overlay your content and show where users are hesitating or not doing what you would like them to do. It might be the colors of your graphics on that page, or it could be some page element that is causing the issue. By testing, you can find out what’s wrong and make it right.

Efficiently Redesigning Your Website

At some point, you will need to redesign your website to keep up with the times. When you do, you certainly don’t want to make any of the same mistakes you might be making on your current site. Website redesigns can cost a lot of money, and you want to make sure that your new web design is an upgrade on what you were doing before. Heat maps will help identify and evaluate customer behavior so that you can make the best choices for all aspects of your new website, including designs, colors, and other page elements. The key is to find what works and leads to the highest conversion rates possible.

For many people, trying to make sense of excel data to find trends and opportunities can be difficult. However, a heat map can unpack that data into something that is easier to digest and examine. This will lead to making better choices for your marketing, and ultimately, greater success.