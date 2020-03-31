by

Creating a real estate blog is one of the most cost-effective ways for agents to attract and retain clients. By consistently producing content, agents can increase their web traffic and generate new leads over time.



According to the 2019 Annual Blogging Survey by Orbit Media, 81% of bloggers cite that they receive positive results from their content. Having a blog drives more results than other forms of marketing.



Creating a real estate blog allows agents to add value to the lives of their clients outside of their everyday business. Content not only helps agents attract leads, but it can also help them educate their target audience and establish their real estate business as a trusted thought leader. For example, agents might create content specific to a target neighborhood, showing their involvement in the community as well as their local expertise.



Starting a real estate blog can be intimidating for agents. However, it doesn’t have to be a stressful task.



Here are some tips on how agents can create a real estate blog that drives results.

Setting up a real estate blog

There are a few things agents need to consider before getting started, such as where to host their blog, what topics to cover, how often to post, and overall best practices for creating content.

Choose a blogging platform

The first step for agents starting a real estate blog is to pick a platform. Agents who have an existing website may have the ability to add on a blog. If their web host doesn’t include it, they can pick a separate platform to connect to their website. There are numerous options to choose from, and agents can research to find which platform might be the best fit for them.



WordPress, for example, is one of the most popular platforms for blogging. It’s easy to use, which is beneficial for agents without previous blogging experience. It also offers various templates and layouts to create a visually appealing blog. Other options for platforms include Wix, Blogger, Squarespace, and Medium.

Decide what topics to cover

Looking at a calendar can be an excellent way for agents to start brainstorming ideas for their real estate blog. The blog should contain content that is useful for customers. While some topics are interesting, agents should always ask, does this post add value to my target market? If an agent is focused on commercial real estate, then writing about the residential real estate market will not benefit their customers.



There are several other ways agents can come up with content ideas:



Keep a notebook or note-taking app to write down any ideas that come to mind when on the go or with clients.

Browse other real estate blogs for inspiration. Agents can write about the same topics, but put their spin on the subject.

Consider their most frequently asked questions and write a blog post to answer each one.

Look for trending real estate topics on social media.

Real estate agents should be sure to create “evergreen” content. Evergreen content is relevant year-round, and agents can update and reuse this type of content periodically.



Brainstorming content ideas requires some time and effort. However, coming up with valuable topics helps make prospects’ lives easier and builds trust between agents and clients.

Create a content schedule

Agents should publish content on their blogs regularly to attract new visitors. Whether they decide to post once every week or once a month, consistency is vital. Agents must determine how much time they can realistically dedicate to writing blog posts.



Posting one or two times per week is a reasonable goal. If agents have time, HubSpot recommends publishing new content three to four times a week to increase web traffic, or one to two times a week, if the main goal is to increase brand awareness. This may be too time consuming for many agents, but thankfully there are content marketing options that can help.

Best practices for writing blog posts

When creating a real estate blog, agents must write high-quality blog posts. They should be sure to create content that’s captivating, concise, and easy for prospects to read.



Here are a few best practices agents should consider when writing content:



Keep titles short and catchy, limiting them to 10 words or less if possible.

Use short paragraphs and bullet points when necessary to make it easy to skim content.

Provide one main idea for each post.

Write using a voice that’s authentic and unique to them to stand out.

Add images to blog posts. Articles with images receive more views than those that do not.

Provide one clear call to action at the end of each blog post.

Be consistent with the average word count of posts – this can range anywhere from 500-1,000 words.

Using a real estate blog to grow business

There are numerous benefits for agents who learn how to start and manage a real estate blog. Not only can it help with the crucial task of establishing an online presence, but it can also help agents build trust and credibility with clients and prospects. By creating a real estate blog, agents can differentiate themselves from their competition and grow their business exponentially.