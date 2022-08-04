How to Keep a Spotless Home: Five Easy Steps

by

Having a clean home is one of the best ways to relieve stress. When you have a spotless household, you can keep a clearer mind because you’re no longer stressed about all the mess around you. However, it’s often difficult to keep everything in order, especially when you’re trying to juggle countless things at the same time. In this blog, we’ll be sharing all our best advice on how you can keep your house as pristine as possible in five easy steps…

Start With a Deep Clean

First things first, you’ll need to conduct a deep clean from top to bottom. Depending on how many people you live with, we suggest you do this around two to three times a year. Deep cleaning includes things like window treatments, removing dust from hard to reach places, polishing furniture, and intensive floor cleaning. Make a checklist of your essential deep cleaning tasks and refer back to it each time.

Keep a Weekly Rota

After you’ve finished your deep clean, you should write up a weekly rota of the most essential cleaning tasks. For example, every Monday and Thursday you can sweep the floors and take out the bins. This is perhaps the most important trick when it comes to keeping a spotless home. Remember, consistency is key, so try to pick up where you left off even if you missed a day.

Learn Some Sprucing Techniques

Unfortunately, not everyone has been taught how to clean thoroughly. However, as we live in an age of information you will have complete access to tons of resources through a few clicks of a button. Don’t be afraid to learn some new sprucing techniques that will help your house stay fresher for much longer.

Invest in the Best Supplies and Equipment

If you want to make cleaning feel like a breeze, we suggest that you invest in the best supplies and equipment. If you have a wireless vacuum cleaner, you’ll feel much more inclined to give the house a quick tidy. Similarly, if you have high-quality products, you may need less retouches throughout the week.

Hire Some Extra Help

Let’s face it, living in a clean home is incredibly important, however, sometimes we bite off much more than we can chew. If you need to hire some extra help in the home (and you can afford to) there’s no shame in doing so. In our day and age, there are hundreds of things we are expected to do, and cleaning may not be on the top of everybody’s priority list.

When it comes to keeping a clean home, consistency is key. No matter how often you conduct a deep clean, if you’re not making small improvements throughout the week, you won’t notice much of a difference. If you find you have too much work to tackle, don’t be afraid to ask others in your household to help you with the housework. After all, teamwork makes the dream work.