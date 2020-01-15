How To Protect Your Home From Radiation

by

Thanks to the plethora of devices and gadgets in our world today, we are faced with the problem of radiation hitting us from every angle. Radiations are all around us, and of course, we cannot do without being exposed because the majority of devices we use in our day-to-day activities rely on electromagnetic conduction. There are published reports and findings by relevant authorities that link the exposure to radiation with chances of developing cancer. The degree to which anyone is at risk will depend on the exposure level.

With the inherent risks involved with our use of these electronic devices, there is a need for the use of equipment and methods that can ensure we reduce our exposure to electromagnetic frequencies and radiation to the barest minimum and also to mitigate their harmful effects. But first, it is recommended that you get an idea of the devices emitting radiation and also the amount of radiation that they are emitting. This can easily be done using a High-Frequency Analyzer.

1. Use shielding paints for your house:

Shielding paints are paints that are specially designed to reduce some radiation (mostly microwave and RF) by as much as 99%. The paints are used as primers –they can be used first and then painted over with the desired paint. The best thing is that you don’t need to spend too much in order to get this done.

2. Use protective blankets and canopies:

Children and babies are especially vulnerable to health issues caused by radiation, and this is why it is important to get blankets and sleeping canopies that can protect against radiation.

3. Use protective jackets and radiation suits:

There are very effective jackets and radiation suits available in the market these days. Most especially, if you stay in an environment with different sources of low-dose radiation, it is important that you keep a protective suit around at all times to severely limit the dose of radiation that your body absorbs.

4. Use electric meters and filters:

Radiation filters are also effective in helping to reduce the amount of radiation in homes. The term “dirty-energy” refers to extra radiation and corrupted energy emitted from electrical circuits and appliances. Using meters and filters will help you identify, measure, and reduce the level of “dirty-energy” in your home.

5. Limit the time spent on the phone, wireless devices, and WiFi routers:

When you are not using your routers and other Bluetooth or WiFi devices, it is a good idea to turn them off so that the amount of radiation dose is reduced. Also, do not spend too much time glued to your phone or keep Bluetooth devices like headsets, headphones, etc. close to your head for too long. You can turn your phone and devices off while they are not in use. It is also advisable to make use of landlines at home since they do not directly make use of electromagnetic signals.

Keeping yourself and your family at healthy radiation doses may mean lifestyle changes that may not be immediately convenient, but it is always a good idea to be safe.

