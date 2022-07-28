How to Remain Independent as a Senior

by

One of the hardest pills to swallow as you age is the fact that you may not be able to do everything on your own anymore. For people who have been independent for most of their lives, it can be quite an adjustment to have to suddenly depend on someone else.

However, the fact remains that it is harder for seniors to be entirely independent, especially if they have health issues. That being said, there are still a few ways for seniors to keep their independence, although they may require some compromise.

Make sure you are safe in case of a medical emergency

Of course, your loved ones will worry about something happening to you while you are alone, and their worries likely aren’t unfounded.

As hard as it may be to accept, there are risks that go along with getting older. You may be at higher risk of incidents such as strokes or heart attacks, and on top of that, you are more likely to fall and injure yourself. So, you need to take steps to make sure that if something like this does ever happen, you are as safe as possible. Something like these medical alert systems can be great for helping seniors remain both safe and independent.

Keep in touch with your loved ones

As mentioned, the odds are that people are worried about something happening to you while no one else is around, so keeping in touch with your loved ones is a good idea. Not only will this ease their stress because they will know you are okay, but it’s also best for you because it means if something does happen and you don’t contact them, they will be able to check up on you.

This can be hard if your loved ones live far away from you, but it’s not impossible. There are many ways for you to stay in touch with them, such as using a video calling app.

Go for regular checkups

Everyone needs to regularly see their doctor, but this is even more important for seniors because they are more prone to health problems.

Your doctor will be able to detect if something is wrong, and they will then be able to tell you which steps to take. This means that they will also be able to give you their opinion on whether they think it is still manageable for you to remain independent, or whether you may require some extra care. If you do have any health issues, be sure to consult your specialist if there’s ever a change in your health, no matter how small.

Make sure your house is safe

We’ve already mentioned how essential it is that you stay safe in a medical sense, but there’s something else to think about as well – your security. Older people aren’t just at higher risk of medical complications, but they are also often targeted by robbers.

So, you should take steps to ensure that your house is secure and safe. You can get security cameras installed, get an alarm system, or wear a panic button around your neck. You should also consider adding additional locks to your doors and gates. If you’re looking for more security tips, this post may be able to help.

Consider downsizing

It is often the case that older people want to keep living their lives as usual, whereas their family members may urge them to go into a retirement home. Luckily, those aren’t your only options. If you are willing to compromise, it can be a good idea to downscale, especially if you live in a big house with a lot of stairs.

Downsizing will mean that you still retain your independence, but that you won’t have as much to do around the house, which will likely offer your loved ones some peace of mind. If you need to sell your current place before downsizing, be sure to know what is an acceptable low offer.

In conclusion

Growing old can be hard, especially for those who may not cope well with change. And one of the hardest changes to make is to suddenly lose your independence.

However, there are ways to avoid this, as long as you accept the fact that you may need to make some small changes so that you can stay safe while remaining independent. It can be hard to adjust, but give yourself time, and if you are struggling, don’t be scared to talk to your loved ones – they may be able to help.