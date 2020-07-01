How to sell your house faster

by

It is very likely that at some point in our lives we’ll go through a stage where we’ll have to buy or sell our house and it can be a very hectic and stressful process.

However, if you adopt a good strategy, you can sell your home within no time and move onto the next chapter of your life.

Here are a couple of tips to help you sell your house faster.

1) Select the right real estate agent

First of all you should find an estate agent who is as serious and committed to selling your house as you are. Make sure they are reputable agents and have a small-medium client base so your house gets the attention it deserves.

‘buy my house‘ property specialists Housebuyers4u say: “Another tip to finding the right agent is to ask your family & friends who have sold their house recently for recommendations.”

Furthermore, think about your specific needs. If you want to stage your house, look for an agent who has expertise in staging houses. If you are selling a fixer-upper, find an agent who is an expert in selling such properties. Comb the market and hire an agent according to your needs.

2) Sell at the right time

You will have trouble selling your house in winter, especially in the months of November and December so it’s wise not to list your house on the market during these quiet months.

You will be able to sell your house much faster and have more buyers in the spring & summer seasons.

3) Do a professional photoshoot of the house

It’s a very common saying that the first impression is the last impression. The first thing a buyer sees are the photo’s you’ve taken of your house and those pictures will determine if the buyer will visit your house or not.

Be sure to instruct your photographer to take photo’s that show off the best features of your house while using lighting techniques to make your home feel warm and welcoming.

4) Set the price right

Everyone wants to make the most money possible for their house so homeowners often fall into the trap of overvaluing their property, however, this is not very realistic and you could risk your house not selling at all.

One way to find a good price for your home is to check how much homes have sold for in surrounding areas and then price your home according to that. The key is to price it the middle range so it doesn’t seem too expensive or cheap at the same time.

5) Make your house presentable

Hiring a good estate agent and doing a photoshoot is a good base but your home needs to look good when potential buyers come to view it so making it presentable is important.

You need to decorate & stage your house in such a manner so it brings out the best in it. There are a number of ways to do this which include:

Redecorating

Decluttering

Rearranging furniture to create more space

Adding more lighting to areas of the house so it looks more attractive

When it comes to redecorating and painting, the walls should be painted in neutral colors. Remove your personal pictures or anything that connects you to the house. You want the buyer to be able to place themselves in the house and they won’t be able to do that by looking at your pictures and personal items.

6) Get feedback

It’s highly unlikely your home will sell on the first couple of viewings.

Take this time to talk to the potential buyers (you or your estate agent) about what they liked and disliked about your property. If they tell you something that is easily fixable, add in this change right away as this will more than likely help you sell your house faster in the future.

Take action

On a medium scale, it takes a little more than two months to sell a house.

If you’re struggling to sell your house then take action and start implementing some of the points above. We’re confident that some of them will help you sell your home faster so you can move onto the next chapter in your life!