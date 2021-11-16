by

These days, more than 90% of people looking for a home use the internet. That means that if you want to reach your target buyers, you need to come up with a way to reach them. That’s where SEO comes in.

If you’re not already using it as part of your marketing approach, it’s time to seriously consider it.

Let’s take a look at how to use SEO for real estate marketing and how it can be used to boost brand awareness.

1. Optimize Your Local Google My Business Page

The first thing you should do is make sure your business is listed on Google My Business Page (in Google’s 3-pack). That way, when customers search for homes in a specific area (your area), they’ll see a map pack featuring different Google My Business pages. Go to google.com/business and fill out the form once you’re logged in. Then, make sure your profile is complete and up to date with your:

website

photos

hours of operation

exact location on the map

phone number

a description

You should also make sure to use schema markup so that Google is aware of any important information.

2. Perform Targeted Keyword Research

Keyword research is one of the most overlooked aspects of SEO, but it’s one of the most important because it’s crucial to understanding consumer intent. In order to know what words to use, you have to know what keyword search terms people are using to find content like yours. Keywords are the backbone of SEO and if you want more people to find your business, you need to focus on targeted keyword research. You can use the Google search bar for long-tail keywords, which will show you a list of common queries from people searching on Google.

You might want to consider setting up Google Ads to unlock the keyword search function (don’t worry, you don’t have to spend any money just to set up the account).

Another option is using Ahrefs’ keyword explorer, which has a free and paid version.

3. Use Short-Tail and Long-Tail Keywords

For the most success with SEO, it’s better to use both long- and short-tail keywords. Short-tail keywords are usually between one and three words and long-tail keywords are more like phrases. Adding both to your SEO keyword research strategy can make it much more effective.

4. Use Meta Tags and Meta Descriptions

It might sound a little confusing if you’ve never done it before but using meta tags and meta descriptions is easier than you think. Meta tags are just keywords you assign to the blog post or article that describe what it is. You might see them as bubbles underneath the blog post or article. They should be relevant to the blog post and you should add as many relevant ones as possible. A meta description is just an SEO-optimized description of the blog post (with keywords from your keyword research). Make sure yours contains a few of your top keywords.

5. Create Localized Content

Another way to get more traffic to your website is to create localized content. Aim to create content that not only educates and engages customers, but that’s localized to the areas in which you want to sell homes. Take a look at what other successful real estate companies are producing and try to emulate that content while making it your own at the same time.

Conclusion:

Real estate marketing doesn’t have to be a mystery, especially when you implement SEO strategies like the ones mentioned above. Using these strategies, you should be able to increase traffic to your website and boost brand awareness and engagement.