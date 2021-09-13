Making Green Home Improvements

by

If you are thinking about improving your home in some way, you might want to look into eco-friendly options which can serve to make your life easier or less expensive. And these options can help your family live better while preserving resources. Some of these options might even pay for themselves in the form of saved money.

Eco-Friendly Devices

If your goal is to renovate your home to make it easier to age in place, you might want to look into eco-friendly options to help you accomplish that goal. For example, you might consider an eco-friendly home lift to make it easier to move between floors. An additional benefit is that domestic lifts increase the value of home which can help when it’s time to resell in the future.

Tankless Water Heater

A benefit of the tankless water heater is that it can help you save some energy, since you will not be using as much energy from fossil fuels. Tankless water heaters let you reduce the amount of energy you are using, and they can heat the water on demand. That way, you don’t heat up many gallons of water that you do not need right away. Many of these heaters can heat in seconds, and you will not run out of hot water. They can also last longer and can conserve water.

Programmable Thermostats

By installing one of these tools, you can set the heat or air conditioning down while you are sleeping, which can reduce the amount of energy your home uses. That increased efficiency can save you money while reducing fossil fuel usage. At the same time, it can reduce your environmental impact. Regular thermostats can wear down the system since they overwork the units. It takes more energy for the system to cool or heat an area once you have adjusted the temperature quite a bit. However, a programmable thermostat can reduce the system’s stress by reducing the temperature swings during the day and night. Since this is easier on the system, it can also save money on HVAC repair.

Sustainable Roofing

You might want to install solar panels on the roof to use the energy of the sunlight. It can reduce your reliance on fossil fuel and save money in the long run. That’s because so many utility companies offer credits and rebates to those installing these panels. Since it reduces your electricity use, the utility company benefits. And your area might offer additional credits to those using solar panels as well. Usually, you will want to have them put on when you are also installing a new roof.

Many roofs usually have non-reflective materials that absorb heat, and they can raise your utility bills in the summer. In built-up areas, the roofs can raise the temperature quite a bit, creating a heat island effect. That means the buildings in that area need to use more energy to keep the interior cool. Instead, you might consider a roof that reflects the heat of the sun away from your house to keep the interior more controlled and comfortable.

