Most Trusted Property Managers of 2023

Obligo, the fintech company that fosters trust between renters and landlords and enables renters to forgo paying a security deposit, has revealed the honorees of its fourth annual Renter's Trust Awards.

The following are property management services for various types of properties across different locations:

Security deposit deductions are an inevitable aspect of the rental process, but these distinguished property management firms have distinguished themselves by providing exceptional rental experiences. They accomplish this by clearly establishing renter expectations at both move-in and move-out, transparently communicating any charges, and meticulously monitoring deduction rates across their portfolio over time. This approach effectively minimizes friction, mitigates the risk of negative online reviews and disputes, and ultimately leaves renters thoroughly satisfied.

Upon a renter's departure, Obligo evaluates the property's security deposit deductions, if any, as well as the renter's sentiments regarding these deductions and the settlement of any outstanding charges. The awards honor property management companies that have earned a substantial level of trust from their renters based on these criteria.