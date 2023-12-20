Most Trusted Property Managers of 2023

Obligo, the fintech company that fosters trust between renters and landlords and enables renters to forgo paying a security deposit, has revealed the honorees of its fourth annual Renter's Trust Awards.
The following are property management services for various types of properties across different locations:
- Advantage Property Management Services caters to single-family properties in California and uses Propertyware as its property management software.
- AIR Communities offers property management for multifamily properties nationwide, with Entrata as its property management software.
- Beam Living specializes in multifamily properties in New York and utilizes Yardi & MRI as its property management software.
- Common provides property management for coliving spaces nationwide, using Entrata as its property management software.
- Empire Management focuses on multifamily properties in New York, utilizing Yardi as its property management software.
- Equity Team LLC manages single-family properties in Ohio, using Propertyware as its property management software.
- Home Property Management serves single-family and multifamily properties in Florida, with Buildium as its property management software.
- J&L Holding Corp specializes in multifamily properties in New York, using Yardi as its property management software.
- Landmark Communities provides property management for multifamily properties in Pennsylvania, using Yardi as its property management software.
- Northern Virginia Property Management Pros caters to single-family properties in Virginia, using Propertyware as its property management software.
- Patoma manages multifamily properties in New York, using AppFolio as its property management software.
- Rudin Management Company focuses on multifamily properties in New York, using Yardi as its property management software.
- Touchpoint Property Management serves single-family and multifamily properties in North Carolina, with AppFolio as its property management software.
- Time Equities manages multifamily properties nationwide, using MRI as its property management software.
- Wolfnest Property Management specializes in multifamily and single-family properties in Utah, using Propertyware as its property management software.
Security deposit deductions are an inevitable aspect of the rental process, but these distinguished property management firms have distinguished themselves by providing exceptional rental experiences. They accomplish this by clearly establishing renter expectations at both move-in and move-out, transparently communicating any charges, and meticulously monitoring deduction rates across their portfolio over time. This approach effectively minimizes friction, mitigates the risk of negative online reviews and disputes, and ultimately leaves renters thoroughly satisfied.
Upon a renter's departure, Obligo evaluates the property's security deposit deductions, if any, as well as the renter's sentiments regarding these deductions and the settlement of any outstanding charges. The awards honor property management companies that have earned a substantial level of trust from their renters based on these criteria.
Victoria Udrea, a talented author who specializes in real estate and technology, is a valued contributor to Realty Biz News. With her keen eye for detail and passion for keeping readers informed, she diligently covers the latest developments in the industry, focusing particularly on the exciting realm of smart home technology.
Latest posts by Victoria Udrea (see all)
Leave a Reply