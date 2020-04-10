Ocean Views: 5 Important Things to Consider Before Buying a Beach House

by

More than 646,000 houses were sold in the country in June 2019 alone. That’s a 4.5% year over year increase in housing sales! As more homes go on the market, many interested homebuyers are searching for one type in particular: beach homes.

Before buying a beach house, however, there are a few things you need to know. Don’t snatch up the first beautiful beach house you see.

Instead, make a smart purchase with these five tips for finding the perfect oceanfront home! With these tips, you won’t have to deal with buyer’s regret. Instead, you’ll feel comfortable with your choice.

1. Construction and Foundation

When exploring different oceanfront homes in the area, make sure to look for a home that’s as weather-proof as possible. Hurricanes are bound to hit! You don’t want your investment to end up destroyed by Mother Nature.

If you’re in an area with high storm surge potential, trying buying a beach house that’s built on stilts. The best materials for a coastal home includes naturally durable wood or concrete. Concrete is usually best as it’s able to withstand high winds and heavy rain.

Don’t forget to consider the roof as well. A beach house’s roof is likely to undergo wear and tear. Replacing a roof can become costly.

Choosing a house with a metal roof that’s wind-resistant will help you save money in the long-run.

2. HOA or Property Management Fees

As you start looking for an oceanfront home as a vacation house, consider who will take care of the house while you’re away. You’ll likely need to consider:

Landscaping

Pest control services

Maintenance needs

Lease agreements

If the beach house is located in an HOA community, the HOA might take care of everything. However, you’ll want to consider fees as you budget for your home. Make sure to consider different houses for sale before making your choice.

3. Location

Are you hoping to buy a beach house that’s close to the water? How close? Make sure to weigh the pros and cons when choosing the home’s location.

For example, living close to the water is convenient. It’s also great for the resale value. However, living that close to the water will increase your flood risks and insurance rates.

4. Potential Rental Income

Do you want to rent out your beach house while you’re away? Make sure to consider monthly fees and maintenance needs as you determine the property’s potential rental income.

Try to avoid purchasing a one-bedroom if you plan on renting it out. Take a look at competing rentals in the area to make a game plan.

5. Neighbors

Before buying beachfront property, explore the neighbors. Make sure you the property isn’t locating to loud partygoers. Check out local shops as well to determine if you have everything you need nearby.

Ready to enjoy those beautiful beachside views? Make sure to consider these five factors first! By using these tips, you have everything you need before buying a beach house!

