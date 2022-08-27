RE/MAX Names Top Florida Producers for the Second Quarter of 2022

by

RE/MAX Alliance Group, the #1 RE/MAX in Florida and the Southeast, is proud to announce associates who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in Florida for the second quarter of 2022 for combined residential and commercial sales.

Ivan Gould of the Sarasota office ranked #25, Leonard Giarrano of the Sarasota office ranked #29, Cindy Quinn of the Holmes Beach office ranked #34, Ryan Adamson of the Sarasota office ranked #36, Ryan T. Carson of the Siesta Key office ranked #37, Karin Dubbs of the Englewood office ranked #52, Robert T. Anderson Jr. of the Siesta Key office ranked #77, Stacy Cunneen of the Bradenton office ranked #89 and Christine Kourik of the Holmes Beach office ranked #91.

Breaking out just the month of June, Ryan Adamson of the Sarasota office ranked #1, Trudy McClellan of the Tampa office ranked #18, Cindy Quinn of the Holmes Beach office ranked #35, Karin Dubbs of the Englewood office ranked #55, and Shannon Hansbury of the Venice office ranked #65.

RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

