7 Real Estate Video Editing Tools for Successful Video Marketing

If video marketing is part of your digital strategy, you are probably already using video software for editing and labeling your creations. However, if you are now planning to take advantage of this highly-yielding digital marketing opportunity, here are seven real estate video editing tools you could use for creative, professional clips to publish on your website, social media, YouTube, Vimeo, or any other channel that will build up your brand and bring you qualified leads.

Vimeo Create

Vimeo allows you to create real estate videos by selecting a template and pre-loaded real estate footage or customizing your video by uploading your footage. With Vimeo Real Estate, you can create professionally-looking real estate videos for marketing purposes in minutes. You can publish these videos straight on Vimeo or download them for other channels. If you choose Vimeo Create Pro, you can eliminate the Vimeo logo and label your creation with your or your customers’ logo.

Magisto Real Estate Video Maker

Magisto’s real estate video maker is another tool that enables you to create beautiful listing videos by uploading listing photos and customizing your branding, graphics, effects, and captions. In addition, the platform offers a decent soundtrack library, eliminating the need to purchase royalty-free music for your clips. Another essential feature available with Magisto is access to all Vimeo’s professional-level video tools for FREE. Magisto also offers video marketing tools and secure video storage in the cloud.

InVideo Video Maker

The Video Maker by InVideo offers more than 5000 customizable templates that will help you get your message through. However, the real estate template library features only some 150 templates – but with imagination and out-of-the-box creative thinking, you can customize anything to serve your real estate marketing purposes: upload your images and videos. In addition, InVideo has an excellent music library, and you can even customize your fonts and text effects. What’s even better, you can get started with InVideo for free and upgrade to a pro plan if you are satisfied.

Animoto for Real Estate

Animoto is another popular software you could use to create stunning real estate videos. It is an easy drag-and-drop video maker with hundreds of templates and a rich library of licensed soundtracks. You can customize layouts with colors, fonts, transitions, images, videos, and more – or start from scratch. All their plans – including the free one – allow you to create an unlimited number of videos. However, if you want to eliminate the Animoto brand from your videos and produce HD creations, you should choose the Professional or Professional Plus plans.

Filmora Business

Filmora by Wondershare is only suitable for experienced video creators who understand editing and have some technical knowledge, despite the developers claiming that no editing experience is required. Filmora is not a drag-and-drop, template-ready solution. Instead, you upload your raw videos, then edit them to perfection, add soundtrack, text, effects, watermarks, and everything else you need to make your video truly exceptional.

Renderforest

Renderforest offers free (with the Renderforest watermark on all your creations) and subscription-based plans, but it is more affordable, unlike other contenders. It also provides additional tools, including an online logo maker, website builder, and design graphics. For a quick go-to solution, especially for beginners, Renderforest is a fine choice.

Adobe Premiere Pro

It is as expensive as any other Adobe product if it comes from Adobe. But there is a silver lining: it will be an industry-best. You get what you pay for, and Adobe Premiere Pro is “the leading video editing software for creating incredible videos fast.” You get a 14-day free trial to decide if this is the right video editing solution for your real estate business. Then, the most convenient option will be to choose the annual plan, priced at about $20.99 monthly. While Adobe Premiere Pro is professional software, if you want something even better, consider DaVinci Resolve 17: “the world’s only solution that combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics, and audio post-production all in one software tool.”

Instead of Conclusion

You can choose any video software you want and can afford, but it will make no difference if your video marketing strategy is not well-defined. Like everything else you do online, publishing videos must serve a purpose while meeting customers’ (or viewers’) expectations and delivering value. Sure, you will create videos to boost interest in your listings and advertise your brand. Still, when done right, video marketing can achieve so much more. We will soon follow up with concrete advice and examples.