Republic reveals simple ways to invest in Real Estate

Owning a real estate property is a significant investment that can be lucrative compared to other assets, such as owning stocks or bonds. One huge advantage is the concept of leveraging when you want to invest in real estate. One can pay a small portion of the total cost and pay the remaining together with interest over a long period.

For instance, most mortgages require an initial down payment of about 20% of the property and occasionally can be as low as 5%. With this arrangement, you can control. You can invest in different ways in real estate and start making money.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Real Estate Investments Trusts (REIT) are among the best vehicles for investors to get into real estate investment without following the traditional transactions. It is a regulated investment where a trust (corporation) uses finances from investors who pool their funds to buy and operate income-generating properties.

Typically, REIT uses the investor’s funds to build or purchase real estate property, which they sell or rent to gain profits. At the end of the financial year, the income generated is shared among the investors or the shareholders. Some of the real estate properties managed under the REIT may include apartments, shopping malls, office buildings, warehouses, and resorts, among many others.

All along, real estate investment trusts have been among the best-performing set investment portfolios.

For instance, from 2010 to 2020, the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT index averaged 9.5% in annual returns. Between 2017 and 2020, the index stood at 11.25% and was higher than the S&P 500 or Russell 200 performance that averaged 9.07% and 6.45%. REITs can be bought and sold like any other stock in leading exchanges. Therefore, investors looking for returns on their investments and traditional assets should consider these real estate assets. Republic is a real estate company that can offer you more information on different investment assets in real estate.

There are different types of REITs one can invest in, and they include the following.

Mortgage REITs

Retail REITs

Healthcare REITs

Residential REITs

Office REITs

If you’re interested to know how to invest in any of the above types of REITs, you can get in touch with Republic for guidance and advice on what will suit you best.

Any investor anticipating REITs needs to distinguish between mortgage REITs that offer to finance for properties and Equity REITs that own properties.

Real Estate Crowdfunding

In many respects, real estate crowdfunding is almost similar to equity crowdfunding because the investors buy the property and become shareholders. It is a relatively new phenomenon in real estate, and like any equity investment, the investor does not have to buy the whole property, but instead, they earn part of the profits generated in the investment. Income obtained from building rentals or proceeds from the sale is shared among the investors.

Crowdfunding is a technique of raising funds for a business or venture capital. Its approach uses Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and other social media platforms to attract investors.

The principle of crowdfunding is that many people can invest tiny amounts and because many people are involved, and substantial amounts of funds can be raised so fast. One advantage of real estate crowdfunding is that potential investors can become shareholders in real estate property with as little as $5000.

Before the JOBS Act, investors in real estate could only invest in real estate through REITs or buying the property.

Now, crowdfunding has opened new ways of investing in real estate and will reduce the risks that come with an equity portfolio. This means that it allows the investor to diversify risks in their portfolio because all funds are not exposed to all equity markets’ risks.

Some Regulations in Real Estate Crowdfunding

Like any other investment, a real estate crowdfunding investment comes with its risks. Initially, crowdfunding was only the preserve of the accredited investors. These are the investors such as pension funds, banks, insurance companies, and other large investors. An accredited investor means that one should have a net worth of more than $1million or needs to be earning $200,000. However, according to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), non-accredited investors can participate in crowdfunding. There are specific limitations placed on non-accredited investors.

If you’re interested in real estate crowdfunding as an investor Republic can offer all the necessary information to participate in this lucrative industry.