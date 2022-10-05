Have you heard of tiny homes and are wondering if you could live in one? With the growing popularity of tiny homes, it’s important to know how many square feet are in a tiny home.

Not only is this important for determining whether a tiny home is the right fit for you, but it’s also essential for understanding the square footage in a tiny home.

One of the biggest concerns with those who are considering a tiny home is the square footage. Will a tiny home just be too small for your needs? How can you tell without living in one first?

Some people have a challenging time understanding how to measure square feet in a home. If I told you there was 1000 square feet in a home would you be able to conjure up the size in your mind?

There are many people who can't. It is similar to the person who can't see past a wall color or what changing the carpets will do to a rooms appearance. There is a percentage of the population who just cannot visualize well enough.

Most experts will tell you that a tiny home is no more than 600 square feet, although others say it is 400-500.

Honestly, when a property is that small it is almost splitting hairs. If you can live in 600 square feet, you can probably manage in 500 too.

Some floor plans are much better than others and the size can seem bigger than it is. On the other hand, others can feel cramped and not well used.

How Many Square Feet Are in Tiny Homes?

Why Do People Want to Live In Tiny Homes?

You have probably heard all about the tiny home craze. It is a popular story line with many real estate publications. It has been dubbed the tiny house movement.

There are a few reasons why so many are flocking to tiny homes.

The most common premise of those who are moving into or building a tiny home is lowered housing expenses. There will be far fewer hidden housing costs or significant outlays of money. It is a more affordable housing choice.

You will undoubtedly spend far less money on typical housing expenses such as utilities and taxes.

Tiny houses also boast the opportunity to be less tethered to a property and all its maintenance. With such a smaller footprint, there are fewer problems to deal with.

The downside of course is that you have far less space. The biggest downside for most is the lack of available storage. When you go from a larger home, you will need to do some serious house cleaning.

Many potential tiny home buyers will donate furniture or sell many of their belongings.

What Tiny Home Size is Right For You?

A common size for a tiny home is 18 feet long by 8 feet wide and 13.5 feet tall. A tiny home's size will often depend on if it is mobile on wheels or set in a permanent location.

The tiny houses that are on wheels usually don't go over 350 square feet. Homes that are permanent have more flexibility to be larger.

One of the better pieces of advice for determining what size tiny house you could live in is to take one for a test drive. You can head to Airbnb and look for one of these properties to rent.

There are pros and cons to Airbnb but one of the benefits is trying out different types of properties.

Maybe try out a few different size homes to see if you would be able to live in one.

It might be helpful to choose tiny homes at each end of the size spectrum. For example, you could choose to try out a 200 square foot home which is around the average size.

If this particular size feels cramped, move up to something larger. Who knows you may need to double the size or more to feel comfortable enough to live in one.

You may also find that is going to be impossible for you to feel comfortable enough.

Maybe the privacy and comfort are just not what you were expecting? There is no question that tiny houses are not going to be for everyone.

The Test Drive Went Well, What's Next?

If you find that the tiny homes are going to fit your needs and you would like to join the movement, you'll need to do a bit of research.

Not every city or town is keen on having tiny homes. In some places you will not be able to have one. It is essential to check not only the zoning by-laws, but any potential restrictions if there is a homeowners association.

Some people have the though of purchasing a piece of land to put their tiny home and find out it's not possible to have one.

It becomes critical to do your due diligence before hand. Finding the right home takes time and effort.

Final Thoughts

While the tiny house movement is strong, it is not going to be for everyone. You may regret your decision without trying it first.

Tiny homes are becoming increasingly popular, but they won't fit all lifestyles. Tiny houses are smaller than what most people would consider a “normal” home.

Additionally, tiny homes often do not have any amenities that larger homes do. For example, they may not have the type of kitchen or bathroom you're used to.

So, if you are looking for a home that has all the amenities and space of a regular property, you may end up disappointed. If you are okay with living in a smaller space with fewer amenities and can live without certain things, then tiny homes may be perfect for you!

Make sure you ask many questions on feasibility before committing to purchase land for a tiny house. Mistakes are often made when decisions are rushed.