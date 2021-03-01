Smart Home Tech You Can Count On

by

Smart home tech refers to the automation of a home whereby a system connects different devices and appliances. The automation system includes communication technology that enables a homeowner to remotely control their home setup from anywhere using an internet connection with their devices like a smartphone. Smart home tech systems can control appliances, lighting, temperature, doors. home security, and alarms.

According to Statista, the worldwide smart home market is expected to grow to $53.4 billion in 2022 up from $24 billion in 2016, and it’s projected to grow even further in the future. Many people opt for the technology because it is convenient and has evolved to make life much easier and increasing overall security.

How Smart Tech Works

The smart home devices are connected so that they can be accessed from one point that could be from a smartphone, laptop, tablet, or game console. When set up, different items such as door locks, cameras, home monitors, lights, thermostats, televisions, and even appliances like the refrigerator, dishwasher, or washing machine can be controlled using one automation system.

The system is installed on a networked device or a mobile phone enabling the user to create schedules for certain changes to take effect at a specific time. Some automation systems can alert owners if they detect any movement when the owners are away, and others can alert the authorities like the fire department or the police.

Smart home technology could either be hardwired, wireless systems, or a mix of the two. Typically, wireless systems are easy to install. However, wireless automation systems that feature smart lighting, temperature control, security, and smart lighting are cost-friendly.

On the other hand, hardwired systems are more reliable and not easy to hack. They are more expensive and can increase the resale value of the property.

Advantages of Smart Home Tech

Smart home tech is one of the convenient solutions we have today to help manage different home tasks. Some of these smart home appliances have self-learning skills. They can learn your schedule as a homeowner through patterns and make adjustments.

Convenient. We’re at an age where convenience beats all other ways of doing things. No one enjoys looking for a lost remote or rushing to the store because they forgot to stock emergency batteries. Smart home tech makes everything easier. You can operate every connected appliance in your home using your phone.

Most smart tech systems come with use logs. These logs show a homeowner their consumption and habits enabling them to employ efficiency measures that save power and lower water bills.

Central point access. Smart home tech links all your devices and appliances in one place for you to access.

Scheduling. You can create time schedules for specific tasks to take place, whether you are away from home or not.

Flexibility. You can add new devices and appliances to the system.

Disadvantages of Smart Home Tech

Internet security. A malicious hacker can access the system through any of the devices connected. The system’s security is compromised when many devices connect to one internet network

Pricey. Like every other sophisticated technology, smart home tech is not cheap to install.

Internet dependency. A good internet connection is crucial to access control over your smart home tech.

Why Smart Home Tech is Worth Your Money

Smart home technology comes with a great way to save time and money while introducing convenient luxury in your life. It is also a means to conserve energy. The consumption logs will give you home management insights that help track usage, pick any slack and check over-consumption.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay