Smart Home Construction? 5 Smart Ideas to Integrate Into Your New Build

Smart home construction is now a dominant trend in the real estate market. What looked like a fad a few decades back is now a major feature in new home builds and renovations. By 2022, the global smart home market will reach $53 billion.

If you want to invest in a new smart home or you want to upgrade your existing property, the market offers an overwhelming range of options. Here you will find some of the most innovative ideas to integrate into your smart home build or renovation.

Smart Thermostats

Air conditioning is one of the most critical components of home maintenance. The quality of the heating and cooling system determines how comfortable and energy-efficient your home is, and this is where smart thermostats come handy.

These thermostats adjust temperatures automatically depending on the settings you feed. Some gadgets learn from these adjustments and make the changes for you. Others come with multiple remote sensors for individual room temperatures customization. You can also adjust temperatures from your smartphone from anywhere and at any time. Ready to head home from the office, make your home ready by increasing the temperatures on a cold evening.

Smart Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans are an integral part of home heating and cooling system. A smart ceiling fan is a cool addition to your home as it saves you money without you lifting a finger.

These fans feature a combination of sensors that monitor room conditions to switch their mechanics. The fully integrated motion-sensing system automatically tells when there’s someone in a room and turn on and off accordingly.

They also have a Wi-Fi connection to link up with your automated home system. The best fans also have a stylish and luxurious look that enhances your home’s décor.

Smart Lighting

Lighting is a crucial aspect of your home’s décor and it also has important functions. Smart lighting goes an extra length to make life easier in your home. You can operate these lighting systems from your smartphone even when away from home.

These lights have broad capability from dimming lights to suit the mood you desire, on/off settings, changing color schemes and check your home’s lighting status remotely.

Smart Bathroom Technology

Your bathroom is one of the most important rooms in your living space. This is where you head after a tiring day at work and it is a sanctuary where you can relax and unwind. Smart home technology makes your bathroom even better and saves you money while at it.

Smart showers can save you money by cutting the flow of water once it gets to your desired temperatures. This shower then starts the flow when you step into the shower. The system also reduces flow if you move away from the showerhead and this cuts wastage.

Video Door Bell

Remember the traditional peephole? The video doorbell transforms this old school idea into smart home technology, allowing you to see who’s on the other side of the door. These gadgets allow you to speak to the visitor even when you are not at home.

Wrapping Up

Smart home construction is the future in new home builds and remodels. With these smart ideas, you can upgrade your new build or remodel into a smart home. The smart technology saves you money, boosts safety and makes your home more comfortable.

