The world’s most expensive sports arenas

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Alt: Wembley Stadium

Title: Wembley Stadium

Source: Flickr.com

It is always more pleasant to watch sporting events at the stadium. That’s where you can get a powerful charge of emotion and watch the athletes’ skills live. Nowadays, billions of dollars are invested in the construction of sports facilities. In this article, Telecomasia.net will talk about the most expensive arenas in the world.

6. AT&T Stadium (Arlington, USA), $1.3 billion

This stadium is the home arena of the NFL Dallas Cowboys. The arena is sometimes called Jerry’s World after the team owner Jerry Jones, who originally envisioned this sports facility as a place of pilgrimage for entertainment and recreation lovers.

Its stands can accommodate 80,000 fans at a time, making AT&T Stadium the fourth-largest NFL arena venue. The maximum capacity of the facility, along with the lobby, is 105,000. It was the venue that set the record for NFL game attendance. In 2009, 105,121 American football fans came to watch the match.

On February 14, 2010, the stadium hosted the NBA All-Star Game. This fight brought together 108,713 people in the stands, and AT&T Stadium presented another record. The basketball game became the most attended in history and got into the Guinness World Records.

5. Gazprom Arena (Saint Petersburg, Russia), $1.37 billion

Alt: Gazprom Arena

Title: Gazprom Arena

Source: Flickr.com

This stadium is the most expensive in Russia. It is where Zenit soccer club hosts its matches. The construction of the arena began in 2007 and initially it was planned to spend six times less money. In the course of the work, however, the cost has steadily increased. The stadium was built with gross violations, and then, after the commissioning in 2016, it was necessary to redo a lot of things to eliminate the mistakes of the construction workers.

In terms of capacity, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Gazprom Arena hosted about 64,500 fans. During the concerts, the number of seats increased to 80,000.

4. National Stadium (Singapore), $1.4 billion

This arena can be used for a variety of purposes. It was erected on the site of the old National Stadium, which was demolished in 2010. The new sports facility was commissioned in 2014.

The stadium has a domed roof, which is equipped with a retractable mechanism. The seating arrangement can be adjusted. Thanks to this, the National Stadium is the only arena in the world, which was specially designed for soccer, rugby, cricket and track and field competitions (you can bet on all these sports in the best bookmakers from Meta.reviews rating). The folding dome of the stadium is considered the largest in the world with a similar design.

If seated properly, the arena can accommodate up to 55,000 spectators.

3. Olympic Stadium (Montreal, Canada), $1.45 billion

Alt: Olympic Stadium

Title: Olympic Stadium

Source: Flickr.com

This stadium holds the record for capacity among arenas in Canada. It was built for the 1976 Olympics. After the event, artificial turf was laid there, and the stadium itself became home to local professional baseball and football clubs.

Now even concerts and various fairs are held here. The Olympic Stadium has a capacity of 56,040 people.

2. Wembley Stadium (London, UK), $1.5 billion

This arena opened its doors in 2007. It was built on the site of its predecessor with a similar name, which was demolished in 2003. Now Wembley Stadium hosts international soccer games and is the home arena of the England national team. Also, rugby and American football are played here and various concerts are held.

The arena can accommodate 90,000 spectators, making it the largest soccer stadium in the UK and the second-largest in Europe. Wembley has the largest indoor seating capacity of any stadium in the world.

A special platform system for athletic competitions has also been installed here, which reduces the arena’s capacity to 60,000.

1. MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, USA), $1.6 billion

Alt: MetLife Stadium

Title: MetLife Stadium

Source: Flickr.com

When the arena opened in 2010, it was called New Meadowlands Stadium, but a year later MetLife, an insurance company, bought the rights to the name. That’s how this sports facility got its modern name. It is the home of the NFL club New York Jets.

The arena tops our ranking as the most expensive stadium ever built. It can hold 82,500 people.

In 2017, the Business Summit committee honored the sports venue with the Stadium of the Year title. The award is given to the best arena in the world that has demonstrated the most impressive results over the past year.