Lighting is only one of many factors you have to consider when home staging, though that doesn’t make it any less important. Your lighting situation can make or break your ability to get the home promptly off the market. These tips for lighting your home while staging can help you impress buyers right when they walk into any given room.

Don’t Rely on One Light

You don’t need big, showy lights to make a living space look and feel better. Instead, use a variety of lighting sources. This step is key because it can give a room visual depth. Layering is a go-to practice for improving visual depth, whether it’s a trio of throw pillows sporting different colors or even a variety of different lights.

Don’t think about visual depth as being solely for vertical designs, as in lights on the ceiling and near the floor, though that is important. Think about it horizontally, as in the spread of light throughout a living space.

This technique gives homeowners a range of lighting options. If the new owners have guests over and need to fully illuminate a space, having good overhead lights will be helpful. On the other hand, if they’re home alone reading a book in that same room, clicking on a nearby lamp can give the area a soft, warm, and functional source of illumination.

Take Advantage of Natural Light

While lamps and overhead lights are great for creating a warm, inviting environment, remember to also prioritize natural light. When staging a room, determine whether its windows provide sufficient sunlight during the day. Not all properties will have ample views like this—but if you do, use it.

Natural light is a high priority because of the effect it has on buyers. Natural light entering a space instantly creates a gorgeous look and welcoming atmosphere. Instead of showing off dark, dank rooms, use your windows to captivate guests.

Add Reflective Surfaces

Instead of simply letting the sunlight in through a window, help it bounce around the room. Whether it’s a mirror or a shiny piece of décor, reflective surfaces will help light travel around a space. This way, even if the sole light source in a room is sunlight, you can still get that layering effect.

Of course, to do that, you must be meticulous with your arrangement of reflective surfaces. To layer that light, get some distance between the surfaces instead of bunching them up together right next to a window.

The spread of light should feel natural, even if it’s been carefully crafted by your home staging team. When it comes to tips for lighting your home while staging, small details like this can really pay off in the long run. Research effective details to focus on when staging so you can make the most out of this process.