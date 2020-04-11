Tips to improve indoor air quality

by

With many Americans being forced to spend most of their time indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak, the issue of indoor air quality has risen to the fore. Luckily, the experts at Curbed.com have a few tips on how homeowners can improve the quality of the air in their homes.

One tip is to always use the vent when cooking, said Adriano L. Martinez, an environmental lawyer who tweets about air quality issues as @LASmogGuy.

“One of the big things we’re starting to understand a little more is the problems with cooking,” he said. “A hood and fan that siphons toxic fumes out of your kitchen can make a big difference, even if you’re just boiling water. Try to run the fan every time you’re cooking.”

Cleaning surfaces often also helps. That might surprise some people, but Curbed.com said it’s more important than ever during a pandemic, as it not only helps prevent the spread of the virus, but can also improve indoor air quality. Wipe down surfaces and vacuum frequently to remove build ups of dust, pollen, and mold, which all impact air quality, Curbed.com said.

Avoid the VOCs. Pay attention to the labels when cleaning to avoid products containing volatile organic chemicals. The fumes have been linked to irritating lungs.

Use a high-quality filter on the HVAC. A good filter can help trap airborne pollutants inside a home. Martinez suggests looking for a minimum efficiency reporting value, or MERV rating, of 8 or higher on the HVAC filter. Also, change it frequently. Plug-in air purifiers can also help, experts say.