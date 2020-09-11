by

A well-kept house not only helps you feel proud as an owner, but it also helps retain value and cut renovation costs. If homes are not consistently looked after, larger damage can occur, which means more money to fix it. In your journey toward house preservation, here are some tips to maintain your home’s exterior.

Roof

Depending on the material your roof is made of and the amount of weathering it has received, you need to replace it every 12 to 25 years. You can get your roof cleaned to help prolong its lifespan, but at some point, you will need to replace it. If you are looking to sell your home in the near future, consider replacing your roof now—this will be a great selling point when negotiating down the road. As an extension of your roof, gutters also need maintenance. Though there are many ways to prevent gutter damage, the simplest things to do are clear any over-hanging branches that will drop foliage and routinely clean your gutters out before they become clogged.

Windows

You may clean your windows and blinds from the inside of your home, but make sure you also wash the exterior parts. Cleaning the exterior of your windows not only makes your home look more beautiful and well-kept, but it also removes any buildup of dirt and rust which can damage your windows if left untouched. Like your roof, windows are long-lasting, but they do need to be replaced at some point—every 20 or so years. If your windows or their frames are cracked, difficult to open or lock, bring in a draft, or allow too much outside noise in, then it is time to consider new windows. This will go a long way in maintaining the exterior of your home for your own protection.

Siding

Siding serves to protect your home from the other elements. Regardless of the material that serves as the siding on your home, it needs cleaning. Though simple, the best way to clean your siding is with soapy water and a firm brush. Also, keep in mind that siding is commonly angled and not completely flat-surfaced, so make sure that you clean between any corners. Be sure to note any cracks so you can come back and fix them to prevent any water coming through the walls.

Getting outside and working on your house can be a tedious and time-consuming task—but the results are worth it. Though these are just a few tips to maintain your home’s exterior, if you stick to it, you will have a beautiful looking home for many years to come.