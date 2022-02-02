Top 5 Real Estate Database Software

by

Digitization has invaded almost all the sectors in human times; real estate is no exception. Real estate database software simplifies information management, deploys efficient analyzing tools, giving out precise statics and insights into market activities. Besides, it also eases customer management, property listings, and finance management. All the listed features work cumulatively to build profitable strategies and make reasonable decisions.

There’s a great variety of ready-made Real Estate software in the market, however, if you want to enjoy an excellent experience, custom solutions might be a better fit for your company.

However, it goes without saying that ready-made software has its advantages. Here is a list of 5 real estate database software with their exclusive features and pricing plans.

An exclusive real estate data management software, Avail is a web-based platform that functions on the cloud. It is best suited for property owners who lease out frequently and largely.

The platform provides the opportunity to advertise vacant properties on commercial websites like Apartments.com, aids in maintaining connectivity with tenants, their portfolio management, and an exclusive segment to create distinctive portals.

Avail checks the legitimacy of the tenants via TransUnion, reviews their background history, educational qualifications, and credit reports. It also offers custom templates for lease agreements, examined by lawyers and approved by government agencies.

Pricing Plans: Avail offers services for as low as $5/month and also has a free version. The enterprise pricing plan is available on request.

Known for its automated interface, Buildium is a globally famous real estate database software. It offers an integrated dashboard that segregates information of all properties on one interface, easing analysis and their surveillance.

Similar to Avail, it also enables property management, rental accommodation application surveillance, lessee screening, and related finance management. After a thorough background check and approval by the landlord, Buildium sends a customized notification for the meeting along with instructions. The property market can be done by Buildium on social media platforms like Facebook and commercial websites like Zillow, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and Zumper.

Besides stowing property accommodation affairs, Buildium also manages its maintenance details such as renovations required, vendor suggestions, their particulars, and payment details of the work done.

Pricing Plans: It is available for a free trial for a short time, and pricing plans begin at $50 per month.

TurboTenant is a SaaS tool for property management. Lately, it has received huge appreciation for its user-friendly interface. The platform offers end-to-end communication between the owner and the renter.

It has a provision for updating property vacancy with pictures, details, terms, and conditions, followed by advertising on platforms like Realtor.com, Rent.com, and Apartments.com.

After approval, tenants have the facility to make online payments with invoices as a mark of legitimacy. Payment history and reminders are some other exclusive features of this platform.

Pricing Plan: Turbotenant offers both a free version and a free trial. Pricing plans are available at $35/month.

Widely known for its comprehensive tenant screening procedures, Hemlane is one of the most trustworthy real estate database software. It provides a detailed report about the applicant’s background inspection with detailed criminal and eviction history, if any.

Similar to other platforms, Hemlane has automated features like rental applications, integrated advertisements, email follow-ups for payment and maintenance.

Along with other automation features of a real estate database software, ResMan aids in improving renter’s credit reports by forwarding an exclusive report to credit bureaus about their payment patterns.

Turbotenant reduces the manual work required to deal with clients with automated application forms, customized tenant screening via set filters, have zoom or skype meetings for better communication, followed by application approval on the platform itself. It has a robust accounting feature as well.