by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

If you’re in the market for a luxury home, a good way to start is to do some investigation about areas that most appeal to you. There are numerous well-known places you can choose from, and you’ll often find many of them feature a proximity to water. This makes sense when you consider the beautiful sights and enjoyable activities you have access to when you live by the ocean. Use the information you find here on the top locations for luxury homes in the US as a starting point in your search.

Malibu, CA

California is full of desirable destination cities, but Malibu stands out because it perfectly captures the image of the idyllic atmosphere so many people associate with the state. You’ll find warm weather that isn’t too intense or humid, as well as a bright ambiance. There are lots of celebrities who make their homes in the city. A specific section of Carbon Beach is so sought-after that only billionaires live within. Many of these homes boast multistory layouts that will maximize your view whether you’re reclining inside or outside.

Miami, FL

Like Malibu, Miami contains some renowned beaches to visit. However, the climate is more tropical, and you’ll find a strong Latin American influence. Vibrant energy and wonderful cuisine make the city unlike any other. In recent years, there has been an influx of affluent homeowners who moved into Miami from outside of the country. This has led to the development of impressive luxury condominiums that tower over their surroundings. With its popularity growing, it’s likely that this top location for luxury homes in the US will only become more captivating to buyers in the future.

Martha’s Vineyard, MA

If you’re someone who appreciates a quieter lifestyle and quaint American architecture, Martha’s Vineyard may be the place for you. This island off the coast of mainland Massachusetts embodies the Northeastern ideal with its charming shops, traditional waterfront homes, and scenic natural environment. It’s only accessible by boat or plane, adding to its cozy, unhurried mood. Countless people have visited the Vineyard for vacations throughout US history, including a few US presidents.