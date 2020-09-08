Using Insulated Doors To Protect Your Business

by

When you are about to choose your next door, insulation is probably not the first feature on your list, or may not even be on your list at all. However, insulation offers many advantages for commercial use.





Advantages of Insulation

Firstly, it keeps your energy bills about 50% lower, as you are not fighting with the draft. With your temperature consistent, your valuables and products aren’t impacted by the weather being too hot or too cold. A happy employee is a productive employee, so by keeping the outside elements out, you keep your workers comfortable on the job. Your workers will be able to complete their jobs while being comfortable.

Insulation keeps the outside noises out resulting in a quieter environment, which leads to a less disruptive environment. Insulation makes the outer doors stronger, more durable, and less likely to be damaged. As the door is now sturdier, strong winds are fought off, in addition to people trying to break in. The best part is that years down the line, they still look presentable.

Another key benefit is that your mechanical components will last longer, leading to lower maintenance costs and saving you money in the long run. However, insulation protects the inside of the door and prevents rust. If you’re investing in a new door for your business, think twice before opting out of insulation.

What Should I Know About Insulation?

After your research, you probably will know there are a few materials to pick from. With a deeper understanding of how insulation is measured, you are more knowledgeable when buying your next door. First, you need to know about the advantages and disadvantages.

The properties of the insulation are affected by thermal resistance and conductivity. Thermal resistance calculates the temperature difference that different materials can resist heat flow. You will probably see it referred to as R-Value. The higher the thermal resistance, the less heat that is lost. Thermal conductivity is the ability to transfer or conduct heat for that given material.

Polyethylene Insulation and its Properties

Polyethylene is a combination of isocyanate with a polyol blend, and the mix creates a cellular foam material. The type of polymer is excellent as an insulation material. Due to its makeup with high thermal resistance and low conductivity, your building will have a comfortable temperature and be energy efficient.

Styrofoam is a polymer comprised of monomer styrene, also known as polystyrene. This type of insulation is durable and it lasts a long time. However, sometimes airholes form because it doesn’t reach into the end corners uniformly, which then reduces the R-value.

If you are researching your next door, you should opt for insulated roll-up doors. Think about the comfortable environment for you and your staff, and all the money you will be saving that you can put toward other improvements in your business. Buy an insulated door today and start reaping the benefits.

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash