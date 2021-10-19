How Videos can Boost Your Real Estate Sales

by

Depending on the available statistics, discussing how using videos can boost your real estate sales is a challenging prospect. We do know video marketing is a proven strategy for most businesses but is it relevant enough for realtors? Here are some generic numbers to consider:

More than 85% of businesses use video as a marketing tool;

93% of marketers who use video say that this is an integral part of their marketing strategy;

86% of video marketers testify that video has increased the traffic to their websites;

94% of video marketers say video has helped increase user understanding of their product or service;

video helped more than 84% of video marketers generate leads;

video helped boost sales for more than 78% of video marketers;

87% of video marketers say video is an ROI booster;

84% of users buy products or services after watching a brand’s video;

over 99% of people using video for marketing will continue the practice in 2021 and beyond;

85% of consumers would like to see more videos from brands in 2021 and beyond.

Videos in Real Estate Marketing

Like everything else in marketing, videos serve different purposes. But, unfortunately, there are only a couple of types of video that can generate direct sales: open house videos and listings videos.

You can get leads with other video types, but don’t expect direct sales from tips, DIY advice, agent hiring or promotions, testimonials, or videos promoting local businesses and events. Of course, you still need those videos to engage the community and followers. Still, direct sales come from videos that lead the buyers straight to what you are selling.

When you publish a listing or an open house video, you must include a description, tags and hashtags, relevant features, address (state, city, and neighborhood), size, and your agent contact details.

When you choose the format for this type of video, consider what your prospects need to see: 360° indoor footage, aerial drone views, room details, luxury touches, neighborhood clips, and anything else relevant to the buyer.

Whatever you do, when you create a video listing, you must include exterior and interior footage in a clip that lasts less than two minutes. Of course, anything over thirty seconds is too long for advertising, but details matter for listings.

The same rules apply for open-house videos: add hashtags, location info, agent details, and everything else that would entice viewers to honor your open house invite. As far as targeting goes: set your expectations lower than usual. No one gives accurate financial details online, and some of “under 25000” may be millionaires as far as you know it. You’ll figure it all out when they cross the door sill.

When presenting luxury proprety, do use drone aerial footage. It’s not that expensive, and it will make all the difference between an amateur and a professional realtor.

No Need for Skill to Shoot Real Estate Videos for Marketing

Professional videos have a certain appeal: they look good online, on-broadcast, on paper, and anywhere else you choose to share them. But you can promote your real estate videos to boost sales even without skills: you need a human touch and honesty.

A well-made real estate video (whether an open house, a 360° tour, or aerial drone footage) will always count as an invaluable resource for buyers. When done right – without unnecessary filters and special effects – all these videos will drive views, shares, and the leads you need to make a sale eventually.

Sometimes, you may need a professional camera, but you need a phone more often than not. Phone videos are good enough, believe it or not, even for some million-dollar sales.

Why do people trust real estate proprety videos

There’s nothing much you can fake when shooting real estate proprety videos. Of course, you can stage and use filters, but at the end of the day, cheating will not serve the purpose: buyers still deal “in person.” Pivoting to video was never a trend but a threat. Nevertheless, the video revolution brought about positivity and a wealth of advantages for real estate marketers.