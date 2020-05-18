Now is the Time to Boost Your Digital Brand

by

With restrictions on social distancing and sheltering-at-home starting to ease in many areas, you can expect buyer interest in real estate to pick back up.

Now is a great time to make sure your brand marketing is up to par before you start to get too busy and your priorities shift from marketing to meetings.

With people spending so much time running their lives from screens, you can bet they will continue to turn to the Internet when they’re ready to buy or sell, even when stay-at-home orders are relaxed. Be sure you and your brand are there online, waiting for them.

Here are a few tips for giving your online real estate brand a check up:

Begin with a search of your business online. Ensure that your online presence is an accurate representation of what your business is today and how your expertise can help homeowners and buyers. If you see something that’s outdated or incorrect, fix it.



In some cases, you may not have control over the information because it isn’t on your social media page or your website. In that case, you will need to determine who has control and request that the information be removed or updated. An example of this might be a community business listing that has your past brokerage affiliation.



Take stock of your website. Is your last blog entry from 2018? Do you have adequate videos and photos for all current listings? Have you posted your protocol for contactless transactions? Do you have lead capturing and contact information on every page?



Few agents think about design once the website is launched, but it doesn’t hurt to look at your website from the perspective of a visitor to your site. Check to see that your site’s overall look still supports your brand image.



Ensure the navigation is intuitive and that visitors can move back and forth between site pages with ease. All links should open in a separate tab or window. If your website looks dated or the navigation is clunky, that reflects directly on your reputation as a real estate agent.



Shore up your image on social media. If you haven’t been posting regularly, now is the time to get into the habit. Be sure you’re posting a mix of content and not just promoting your listings. Post about the neighborhoods or communities you’re targeting, and provide tips for homeowners and buyers. You might also add some eye-catching infographics using some of the current housing statistics for your area. Join in conversations, but avoid political debates.

It can be tempting to take a break from your online marketing efforts because you’re seeing less activity in real estate. If you’ve been doing some paid advertising online, you may have pulled back to save resources.

But, this is actually the time you should boost your marketing rather than trim it. You don’t want to let your marketshare slip away. You also want to be the obvious area expert as the economy reopens and greater numbers of buyers and sellers are ready for your help and know-how.