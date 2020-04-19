DocuSign CEO Dan Springer says no slowdown in real estate

by

Real estate agents might not be able to meet face to face with clients and show them around homes in-person any more, but that doesn’t mean that home buying activity has been completely curtailed.

On the contrary, DocuSign CEO Dan Springer says his company hasn’t seen any decline in real estate activity on the company’s platform, despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing all but essential workers to stay at home.

“Real estate is an interesting [case] because while a lot of people are concerned there is going to be a slowdown, we haven’t yet seen that at DocuSign,” Springer told CNBC.

Indeed, Springer said the company has actually seen an increase in use among their existing clients securing electronic signatures to keep transactions on track.

“We have almost 600,000 customers, from the smallest businesses up to the largest Fortune companies, and we’ve seen across that there is more demand for volumes,” Springer said.

DocuSign, which sells tools that enable people to electronically sign documents, has done its part to aid users during the pandemic, offering its services at a discount via the National Association of Realtors’ Right Tools, Right Now program.

The company is one of several technology firms that seem to be benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the company’s stock hit an all-time high at $93.83, at a time when most other stocks have plunged to new lows.

Springer told CNBC that although DocuSign’s tools enable people to continue working without needing to meet clients and colleagues in person, he believes the company isn’t immune to the economic slowdown caused by the outbreak. However, the biggest challenges he’s noticed regarding his customers so far have been in the travel and hospitality industries, which have been decimated by the pandemic.