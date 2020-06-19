Red Swan Digital Deals Web Series June 23rd



Blockchain has been working to transform the landscape of property investment, operations and capital markets for many years now. The goal is to create fractional ownership of real estate, which makes the investment process much more efficient by allowing assets to be divided into fractional shares called digital securities. This makes real estate investment similar to stocks and bonds.





RedSwan CRE is one of the companies at the forefront and providing leadership in this transformation. Located in Houston, Texas, this company has already tokenized over $2.2 billion worth of real estate assets across the USA. They are informing building owners of the various capital market solutions available to raise capital through selling LP equity shares. “We enjoy helping building owners find liquidity solutions using blockchain and security tokens. “ says Ed Nwokedi , Founder & CEO of RedSwan.io. The industry is no longer waiting. Covid-19 is causing many in the industry to say: “ We will need a new solution to fix the current situation” To showcase the investment opportunity discussion and highlight the blockchain benefits, we have a Live Webinar featuring our Sponsor pitching his opportunity to purchase 80% equity of an existing multi family asset to Redswan Accredited Investors.



We will be showcasing live the first offering of a Tokenized Class B multifamily asset being offered to LP equity investors. This event will start next week on Tuesday June 23rd at 10 am CST. During this webinar, audience members will be able to ask questions and learn more about the process.



The webinar is free to join. This event will be a great way to learn first hand about the transformation of the CRE industry.



