8 Things to Do Before Putting Your Home on the Market

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Are you thinking of selling your home? Well, before you do, there are some steps you should take. Acting too irrationally will not only lessen your chance of a quick sale, but you may not be getting the price you hope for. By being prepared, the entire process will be much more bearable, and you can reap the rewards. Sound interesting?

Below, we are going to discuss eight things to do before putting your home on the market.

Let’s begin!

Research and plan

The very first thing you need to do before you even think about selling your home is to take time to research the local market. There are many things that can affect sales, so if the prices of houses near you are at a low point, you may think about waiting a while so that you can make the best profit.

Alongside all of this, you need to think about what you desire in terms of a sale. Do you need the money ASAP, or is it beneficial to invest in renovations first? Having a plan will help get you on the right track.

Find an agent

Once you’ve decided upon what you’re going to do next, you need to find some professional help. You might think that finding a real estate agent seems easy enough, but the fact is you need to spend time selecting the right one. You want an individual that is experienced and confident, but also one who is going to listen to your opinion. Check online for recommendations, and don’t be afraid to visit a few people first before making your overall decision.

Fix the eyesores

If you don’t want to do a full-on renovation to your home, it’s still beneficial to fix up the eyesores so that the property looks put together. This includes things like repainting, filling in any holes, and fixing anything that is broken. It might seem tedious at first, but you would be amazed at how much of a difference it can make in securing a quick sale. Check out these home improvement tips if you are in need of some inspiration.

Get rid of pests

Pests can cause a lot of hidden damage to your home, so before putting it on the market, it can be wise to get an inspection and make sure that there are none of them present. From mice, spiders, termites, and cockroaches, you want to eliminate and remove them all.

Alongside this, you should also pay attention to pests in your garden as these can also be problematic. Check out fire ants and how to stop them in your yard for more information.

Declutter and depersonalize

When an individual first looks at a home for sale, they want to be able to visualize themselves living there. This can be difficult for them if you still have a lot of personal items lying around. By decluttering and depersonalizing your home, you are more likely to get a quick sale and might even secure a better offer. If you’re not sure what to do with all of your belongings, consider hiring a unit, or see if they can be stored at a friend/family member’s home. Believe us when we say it really can make a difference.

Stage the space

Alongside decluttering your home, you should also take this opportunity to stage the space in the best way possible. This doesn’t need to cost a lot of money; you just need to showcase the area in its best light. These home staging tips can be a great place to start if you’re not feeling so confident. You’ll be a pro in no time.

Hire a photographer

Many studies have shown that homes with professional photographs taken sell way more quickly than those without. By hiring a photographer, you can get fantastic high-resolution images to stop potential buyers from overlooking your home. Just make sure that it is cleaned and staged beforehand in order to get the best photos possible. If you’re not sure, who to hire, check with your agent, as they should have some suggestions.

Make living arrangements

Finally, the last thing to do before putting your home on the market is to make living arrangements in advance. If you do choose to stage your home, it may be beneficial to live somewhere else for a while so that inspections can be done with ease without disrupting your life. It will also make the process much easier when you move into your new home.