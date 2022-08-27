PageProof redefines creative marketing compliance with checklists

by

PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing platform for agencies and marketing teams, today announced the release of checklists, a powerful new feature that adds a list of essential items to be checked off to a proof. Checklists go beyond seeking overall sign-off on creative work to highlighting essential requirements that need to be considered and checked off before final approval can be given – adding another layer of visibility and traceability to creative workflows. By combining checklists with the power of PageProof’s collaborative online proofing platform which includes automated controlled workflows, PageProof becomes integral when seeking marketing compliance for all creative work – of any kind.

“We understand that the volume and speed of producing creative work in today’s world have grown exponentially,” says Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProof. “And with the focus on marketing compliance increasing, checklists are perfect for ensuring that all essential requirements on creative work have been considered. PageProof’s checklist feature is a game changer for achieving internal marketing and brand compliance.”

With this new capability, PageProof adds another unique compliance feature to the online proofing space. Previously, PageProof’s audit function patented triple-layer encryption, and ISO 27001 certification meant customers collaborated on creative work knowing their feedback was secure. Adding checklists means that sign-off can be against individual elements of creative work. If the proof owner wishes to do so, final proof approval can be prevented until the checklist is complete.

The items included on a checklist can be customized to suit any team’s requirements. Team administrators can customize list items with relevant sets of fields, layouts, relations, and automation to suit. Enterprise customers can create an infinite number of templates for use cases, whereas the Teams plan is limited to one template.

“Not only do checklists add another compliance element, but coupled with our security features it lets our customers, partners, and prospects know that we understand the pressures for marketing and creative teams in today’s market,” says Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof. “PageProof already has a number of robust, security-focused features, but checklists are unique due to their versatility, adding a customizable list of items to be checked which also increases the visibility of decision making. Organizations will love the power to create tailored checklists to mirror business processes and brand requirements in their terminology.”

Benefits of checklists:

– Increased accuracy

– Increased visibility and traceability

– Improved management processes and integration with risk strategies

– Improved customer and business partner confidence

– Alignment with customer requirements

About PageProof

PageProof is the world leading online proofing tool that makes reviewing and approving work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with your team in just a few clicks. With smart tools to automate workflow, review work, and make sure everything is pixel perfect, providing feedback is simple. PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted online proofing solution that offers native integrations and support for all your design, communication, and project management tools like Adobe, Canva, Figma, monday.com, Asana, Trello, Slack, Microsoft Teams, InVision, Sketch, Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, OneDrive, and more.

Learn more at pageproof.com.

Julia Schonrock

PageProof

+1 855-912-8787

email us here