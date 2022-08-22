LED strip lights add extra charm to your decoration

by

If you are always on the lookout for modern décor trends, you might be familiar with LED strips. These decorative items contribute to brightening up surroundings and giving them a modern touch.

LED strip lights suit both indoor and outdoor environments and are very versatile. However, you need to know how to choose the right light and how to apply it wisely to achieve the best decoration result with a more refined touch.

Where can I use LED strip lights?

According to the most modern decoration trends, you can use lights and colors in any room in the house. In this case, using LED strips on stairs, handrails, skirting boards, and furniture can be an excellent alternative to make the environment more pleasant and illuminated.

Strip lights are long tapes with various lights, which can be white or colored. Some types come with an adhesive strip on the back, making it easier to install.

There is no rule for using these items. They are versatile and can be part of several kinds of decoration. An advantage of the product is flexibility, which allows installation in various places, including furniture, walls, pictures, and any other decorative object.

You can find the tapes in any size you want, some being long. The width is also variable. The most common colors are: white, red, blue, yellow, and green. Some ribbons have only one of the colors, but some models mix the shades.

Chastity Cortijo/Unsplash

Pros and cons of LED strips

The first benefit of LED strips is flexibility, which allows installation around any object. Versatility is also a high point. They can be installed in indoor and outdoor areas and match all types of decoration. So, it is possible to give a refined touch to décor without spending too much.

Durability is also a factor in favor of these products. Even the most affordable lights can shine for thousands of hours. Also, as it operates at low power, this lighting consumes little energy, contributing positively to the environment. Since it does not produce heat, it can be left on for several hours without overheating.

But like any product, there are also some disadvantages. The main one is that low-quality products are not efficiently sealed and can therefore be damaged when they come into contact with water. Also, as much as some products come with adhesives to facilitate installation, this is not so simple. Therefore, it is necessary to be cautious when installing the lights.

Choose the color that best suits your space

When it comes to lighting products, color is one of the most important points for most buyers. Generally, the most affordable options are available in white and yellow, but there are also more sophisticated and varied options.

In this case, the lights can be monochromatic or even mixed colors, such as red, blue, and green. However, the most eye-catching and popular are the colored or RGB LED strips, perfect for decorating the room of teenagers or young adults.