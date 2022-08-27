LTI Mortgage and HybridAgentHomes.com Kickoff Hybrid Agent Program

by

In response to today’s pricey economy, Micheal “Mike” Price (Mortgage License #244007, Real Estate Salesperson License #720851), Owner and President of LTI Mortgage, now offers “The Hybrid Agent Program” to save buyers and investors lots of money. Mike is a well-rounded mortgage broker and real estate agent with nearly 20 years of experience in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) real estate market. He has seen his fair share of client headaches, heartaches, and concerns. That makes him a leading real estate industry expert able to provide robust lending and sales solutions while offering massive financial savings.

The primary benefit of working with Mike as “The Hybrid Agent” is his ability to direct up to half of the real estate commission toward closing the deal. That money can be used in a number of ways including the following:

– reducing overall closing costs

– buying down the interest rate to save big over the long term of the loan

– buying out a private mortgage insurance (PMI)

– or using a combination of the above

Mike Price’s mortgage company, LTI Mortgage, already provides a competitive funding solution. His company’s financing rates are lower than the majority of other lenders and banks. But now, with “The Hybrid Agent Program,” he saves clients more money and makes transactions easier. As “The Hybrid Agent,” Mike is one point of contact for both the sales and financing sides of the real estate transaction. That way, he ensures there is a robust and legal communication path around finding a home or property you love and also paying for it. Starting immediately, “The Hybrid Agent” is taking on new clients. Those clients will quickly see exactly how much they save by viewing financial comparisons between purchasing a home with his “The Hybrid Agent Program” and purchasing without it.

To start saving with “The Hybrid Agent,” go to https://hybridagenthomes.com/vsl. There, you can register, see the program in action, read case studies, see and hear Mike Price speak about his offerings in a short video, and schedule a consultation to save money on your next real estate transaction.

Contact

LTI Enterprises LLC

Micheal Price

214-915-2016

https://hybridagenthomes.com

