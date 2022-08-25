by

With the huge rise in popularity of sustainable business practices, more consumers than ever are looking to spend their money with companies that not only claim to care about the environment, but also prove it through their actions.

But with these increased expectations and culpability for businesses comes more distrust for global juggernauts who use huge volumes of energy on a daily basis. And in this gap of trust between a customer and a larger scale business is the opportunity for a smaller company to shine and promote themselves more effectively.

It doesn’t matter what industry you’re in, or whereabouts in the world you do business, an SME can captivate new customers and convert them into loyal returning consumers with just a little honesty and a lot of creative hustle!

Here are just a few reasons why small businesses should promote their sustainability across their websites, social media channels, and more.

You’ll instantly appear more cutting-edge

With technologies like ETRM solutions that help to process the trading of both financial and physical methods of energy, and fresh new energy storage solutions that promote renewable energy for businesses of all sizes, people now associate eco-friendly practices with being cutting-edge and forward-thinking.

This means that any company that can effectively promote its dedication to sustainability will be immediately associated with a new breed of business that’s faster, more conscious, and more caring.

You’ll be able to showcase the personality of your business

This personality can be fun, creative, or sensible and serious. However, what matters most is that you’re engaging with customers and communicating about the sustainable changes you’ve made across your blogs and social media posts.

These changes don’t always have to be huge milestones. It can be as simple as celebrating one year of being fully paperless, or as large as achieving a new power purchase agreement. What matters most is that you’re sharing this news and sounding positive about these steps you’re making to make the world a better place.

You can humanize your brand far easier

If you can establish this passion and care for a greener world, your brand will be humanized and customers will feel compelled to learn more about your business. From your content online, you can elaborate on why you are so dedicated to sustainability, and how it aligns with your company’s core values.

Think of it as a teaser trailer of the first paragraph of an engaging story. You want the consumer to be interested enough to take action and explore further. If you can get them to do this, it’s far more powerful than any big marketing campaign, because your clients are making that decision to explore your business further without being prompted.

If you can take advantage of this opportunity by clearly communicating what makes your brand eco-friendly, how you’ve made steps to maintain this approach, and why you care about the future of others, you can create a small business marketing campaign that’s effective, caring, and conversion-friendly all at the same time!